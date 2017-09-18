BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Shailene Woodley Said She Didn't Watch TV While At The Emmys And That Went How You'd Expect It To

Arts & Entertainment / emmys

Shailene Woodley Said She Didn't Watch TV While At The Emmys And That Went How You'd Expect It To

"All my friends who watch TV, I always ask them when they have time to," Woodley said. "When do people have time to? I'm a reader, so I always read a book."

By Alanna Bennett

Headshot of Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 8:26 p.m. ET

Shailene Woodley is a Golden Globes-nominated actor who got her start on television series like The O.C. and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And at this year's 69th Emmy Awards, Woodley was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, for her role in HBO's Big Little Lies.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The CW

During an interview on the Emmys red carpet, though, Woodley happened to mention that she's not a TV watcher. "All my friends who watch TV, I always ask them when they have time to," she said. "When do people have time to? I'm a reader, so I always read a book."

"All my friends who watch TV, I always ask them when they have time to. When do people have time to? I'm a reader,… https://t.co/qL946Coxzj
Kate Aurthur @KateAurthur

"All my friends who watch TV, I always ask them when they have time to. When do people have time to? I'm a reader,… https://t.co/qL946Coxzj

Reply Retweet Favorite

This being the Emmys — you know, the TV awards show — the internet made the most of Woodley's comment.

#ERedCarpet Shailene Woodley: "I don't watch TV. I'm a reader. I read books." Me:
Daydream Nation @daydrmnati0n

#ERedCarpet Shailene Woodley: "I don't watch TV. I'm a reader. I read books." Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Shailene Woodley doesn't own a TV, guys. She's a READER. #Emmys #Emmys2017
Tom &amp; Lorenzo @tomandlorenzo

Shailene Woodley doesn't own a TV, guys. She's a READER. #Emmys #Emmys2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

Interpretations of Woodley's statement were ~everywhere,~ and you guys, the imagery was excellent.

Shailene Woodley speaking to every reporter: don't own a TV, I was carried here by birds, just stepped out of a refreshing manure bath
Joel Pavelski @joelcifer

Shailene Woodley speaking to every reporter: don't own a TV, I was carried here by birds, just stepped out of a refreshing manure bath

Reply Retweet Favorite
“I’m a reader,” says Shailene Woodley, who doesn’t have a TV (or a home) and makes her own deodorant out of ground up Smurfs. #Emmys2017
Daniel Fienberg @TheFienPrint

“I’m a reader,” says Shailene Woodley, who doesn’t have a TV (or a home) and makes her own deodorant out of ground up Smurfs. #Emmys2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
Shailene Woodley says on the red carpet she doesn't have a TV; she watches her shows by gazing in a drop of morning dew on a forest fern
James Poniewozik @poniewozik

Shailene Woodley says on the red carpet she doesn't have a TV; she watches her shows by gazing in a drop of morning dew on a forest fern

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Shailene Woodley does not own a TV, but when the Red Wedding happened, a fawn walked up to her and shed a single tear, and she just knew
James Poniewozik @poniewozik

Shailene Woodley does not own a TV, but when the Red Wedding happened, a fawn walked up to her and shed a single tear, and she just knew

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, some were not pleased.

the first thing to come out of shailene woodley's mouth at the emmys: "i dont watch tv, i read books"
lil inherited trauma @tired_ugly_

the first thing to come out of shailene woodley's mouth at the emmys: "i dont watch tv, i read books"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Shailene is the Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party in real life https://t.co/U6vie0GLtw
Marcus Jones @MarcusJonesNY

Shailene is the Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party in real life https://t.co/U6vie0GLtw

Reply Retweet Favorite
Do you think trees ever just want to punch Shailene Woodley in the face #Emmys2017
Andi Zeisler @andizeisler

Do you think trees ever just want to punch Shailene Woodley in the face #Emmys2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And some were fine with it.

WAIT people are mad because Shailene Woodley said she prefers to read than watch TV?
Bend The Knee @SamiJo91

WAIT people are mad because Shailene Woodley said she prefers to read than watch TV?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Shailene Woodley smirking into the camera and saying "I'm a reader" while at the big TV awards is good
Richard Lawson @rilaws

Shailene Woodley smirking into the camera and saying "I'm a reader" while at the big TV awards is good

Reply Retweet Favorite

Truly, it could have been a television show all its own.

"You know monogomy is bullshit, right? Marriage is just a tool of the patriarchy." --Shaliene Woodley giving MoH sp… https://t.co/7disIFBnA0
Bitter Script Reader @BittrScrptReadr

"You know monogomy is bullshit, right? Marriage is just a tool of the patriarchy." --Shaliene Woodley giving MoH sp… https://t.co/7disIFBnA0

Reply Retweet Favorite
Shailene Woodley at the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Economics. "I like a good oligopsony. I don't even HAVE market elasticity!"
Jordan Hoffman @jhoffman

Shailene Woodley at the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Economics. "I like a good oligopsony. I don't even HAVE market elasticity!"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's to many more years of Shailene Woodley starring in TV shows.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC Family

CORRECTION

Shailene Woodley has not been nominated for an Oscar to date. An earlier version of this post misstated this fact.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT