"Harry Potter" Actor Robert Hardy Has Died At 91

"Harry Potter" Actor Robert Hardy Has Died At 91

He was best known as Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge.

By Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

Posted on August 3, 2017, at 1:15 p.m. ET

Robert Hardy has died at the age of 91, his family has confirmed.

On Thursday, his children — Justine, Emma, and Paul Hardy — released a statement to The Guardian, BBC News, and The Telegraph announcing his death. “Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work," they wrote. They noted that on top of his well-known acting work, Hardy was also "a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow."

The longtime theater actor had recently played Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter movies.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Hardy, who played Minister for Magic, Cornelius Fudge. He w… https://t.co/ICFfY1jHOg

Though known most widely for his role as Fudge, Hardy was also known for his work on the stage, including a turn opposite Laurence Olivier in a 1959 production of Coriolanus.

He also played both Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt more than once in his long career, and was also known for his role in All Creatures Great and Small.

Following his death, those who worked with him — including Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling — are posting about their grief over the loss.

So very sad to hear about Robert Hardy. He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him.

BBC news tells me Robert Hardy, the Minister of Magic has died. Terribly sad. He was a very kind man who told wonderful stories. xx

R.I.P Robert Hardy. Such a lovely man. Thoughts are with his family at this terrible time 🙏❤️ https://t.co/2heYDvqrYa

And fans are paying tribute, too.

So saddened to hear of the passing of #RobertHardy you will always be my minister of magic RIP

Robert Hardy has died. Quintessential Englishman. RIP #RobertHardy

Feel sad about Robert Hardy. Siegfried was a massive part of childhood Sunday evenings. Such an original.

Thankyou Robert Hardy for making me love All Creatures Great And Small when I was growing up #Sleepwell

RIP Robert Hardy, thoroughly accomplished actor &amp; forever Siegfried #roberthardy.

CORRECTION

Laurence Olivier's name was misspelled in a previous version of this post.

