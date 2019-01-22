BuzzFeed News

Netflix Just Got More Oscar Nominations Than Ever Before

Roma also just became Netflix's first Best Picture nominee.

By Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 22, 2019, at 12:14 p.m. ET

Prior to this awards season, Netflix had 14 Oscar nominations to its name and two wins.

Netflix&#x27;s wins so far have been for Best Documentary Feature in 2018, which went to Icarus, and Best Documentary Short Subject in 2017, which went to The White Helmets.
It's been an uphill battle for the company to command the respect necessary to secure nominations and wins at the awards, with Steven Spielberg even saying in 2018 that he didn't think Netflix films deserved Oscars.

With Tuesday's Oscar nominations, though, Netflix doubled its total — the studio got 14 nominations this year alone, including its first for Best Picture, via Roma.

Roma led the Netflix pack with 10 nominations total, while The Ballad of Buster Scruggs got three, and the documentary End Game got one.

Here's the full list of Netflix Oscar nominations this year:

Best Picture: Roma

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Actress: Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Best Supporting Actress: Marina de Tavira, Roma

Best Original Screenplay: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Foreign Language Film: Roma

Best Sound Editing: Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay, Roma

Best Sound Mixing: Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan, and José Antonio García, Roma

Best Production Design: Eugenio Caballero and Bárbara Enríquez, Roma

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Adapted Screenplay: Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Costume Design: Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Original Song: David Rawlings and Gillian Welch, "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Documentary (Short Subject): End Game

No matter what they win, it seems fair to say Netflix is ready to throw down this year.

