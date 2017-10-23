Matt Damon And George Clooney Shared What They Knew About Harvey Weinstein

"The people who worked with him were like, I’m coming here to make good movies. Miramax was the place, really the place that was making great stuff in the '90s."

Damon's name came up soon after the New York Times story broke, when The Wrap founder Sharon Waxman alleged that he had taken part in killing a 2004 story connected to Weinstein's harassment. Damon responded in a Deadline interview claiming he was not aware of the content of the story and that he hadn't tried to kill it. Waxman later tweeted that she "endorsed" Damon's statement.

Damon has worked with Weinstein numerous times — including on Good Will Hunting, Damon's first film, which won Damon a nomination for Best Actor, while he and Ben Affleck won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1998.