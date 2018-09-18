BuzzFeed News

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Just Dominated The Emmys

Emmy winner Alex Borstein would like you to sit on more public toilet seats.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which many of you have probably been meaning to watch on Amazon, really glowed up at the Emmys this year. It basically cleaned house.

Amy Sherman-Palladino won her first TWO Emmys, for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. Both were for the show's pilot.

Sherman-Palladino is also known for having created Gilmore Girls, which won only one Emmy during its tenure — for Outstanding Makeup.
Alex Borstein, who plays comedy manager Susie Myerson, took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy. She used her speech to encourage women to sit on public toilet seats more often.

And Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the title character, won for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy. In her speech she encouraged everyone in the audience to vote.

Finally, the show itself won Outstanding Comedy Series, making it a big night for divorcees in the 1950s who dream of becoming stand-up comics.

So congrats to everyone involved in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! Now let's all buckle up for Season 2.

