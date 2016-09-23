Kim Kardashian Says She'll Be Voting For Hillary Clinton After All

On Friday, an alleged quote from Kim Kardashian started circulating on social media: "At first I thought, 'Oh my god, I'm so Hillary [Clinton],' but I had a long political call with Caitlyn [Jenner] last night about why she's voting Trump. I'm on the fence."

She even endorsed her in the primaries.

And it definitely raised eyebrows, considering that Kim has been very vocally supportive of Hillary Clinton in the not-so-distant past.

Wonderland’s BuzzFeed News noticed, however, that the quote doesn’t appear in the online edition of’s cover story . Or in a PDF version on the author’s page

The quote did, however, appear in a preview version of the article sent to select press, including BuzzFeed UK.

Eve Barlow, the writer of the article, told a Huffington Post reporter that the quote appears in the print version. BuzzFeed News also tried to obtain a physical copy of the magazine, only to be told it hits newsstands tomorrow.