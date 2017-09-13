BuzzFeed News

Here's What You Need To Know About Amber Tamblyn's Accusations Against James Woods

Here's What You Need To Know About Amber Tamblyn's Accusations Against James Woods

Tamblyn claims Woods hit on her and tried to take her to Las Vegas when she was 16 years old.

By Alanna Bennett

Last updated on September 17, 2017, at 2:59 p.m. ET

Posted on September 13, 2017, at 4:09 p.m. ET

In case you missed it, earlier this week actor James Woods tweeted his apparent disapproval of the age gap between two young men in the upcoming movie, Call Me By Your Name.

As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA https://t.co/WqAnYxB604
James Woods @RealJamesWoods

As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA https://t.co/WqAnYxB604

@RealJamesWoods / Twitter / Via Twitter: @RealJamesWoods

In the film and book versions of Call Me By Your Name, a 17-year-old and a 24-year-old fall in love in Italy. You can watch the trailer here.

Woods said that the pairing was "[chipping] away at the last barriers of decency." He also used the hashtag #NAMBLA, seemingly referencing the North American Man/Boy Love Association, which is an organization that works to abolish age of consent laws.

Then Armie Hammer, who stars in Call Me By Your Name, responded with a tweet referencing Woods' long-term relationship with Ashley Madison, who was 19 when she started dating Woods. Woods was 59.

@RealJamesWoods Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?
Armie Hammer @armiehammer

@RealJamesWoods Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?

@armiehammer / Twitter / Via Twitter: @armiehammer

The pair split in 2013 when Woods was 66. After that, Woods reportedly started dating Kristen Bauguess, who was 20 years old.

Twitter kinda blew up when Hammer tweeted that.

@armiehammer @RealJamesWoods When @armiehammer pulls receipts! 😜
Blossom C. Brown @BLOSSOMCBROWN

@armiehammer @RealJamesWoods When @armiehammer pulls receipts! 😜

@BLOSSOMCBROWN / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BLOSSOMCBROWN
@armiehammer @RealJamesWoods
👸🏽✨Nicola✨👸🏽 @nikangel39

@armiehammer @RealJamesWoods

@nikangel39 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @nikangel39
Armie Hammer to James Woods: "Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were like....60 years old?" Me:
Morgan Jerkins @MorganJerkins

Armie Hammer to James Woods: "Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were like....60 years old?" Me:

@MorganJerkins / Twitter / Via Twitter: @MorganJerkins

Charmed star Holly Marie Combs even weighed in.

@armiehammer @RealJamesWoods You mean the one who was his friend's daughter that he knew since she was a child? Yeah.
Holly Marie Combs @H_Combs

@armiehammer @RealJamesWoods You mean the one who was his friend's daughter that he knew since she was a child? Yeah.

@H_Combs / Twitter / Via Twitter: @H_Combs

Then Amber Tamblyn joined the fray. She quote-tweeted Hammer's tweet, saying that Woods tried to pick her and another friend up when Tamblyn was 16.

@armiehammer James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. "I'… https://t.co/IXH1sSvMVW
Amber Tamblyn @ambertamblyn

@armiehammer James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. "I'… https://t.co/IXH1sSvMVW

@ambertamblyn / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ambertamblyn

Woods responded to the accusation, defending his stance on Call Me By Your Name and declaring Tamblyn's claim a lie.

The first is illegal. The second is a lie. https://t.co/0jD1dvtInC
James Woods @RealJamesWoods

The first is illegal. The second is a lie. https://t.co/0jD1dvtInC

@RealJamesWoods / Twitter / Via Twitter: @RealJamesWoods
Tamblyn then tweeted a screenshot of a text conversation with someone named Billy, implied to be the other person who was with her when Woods allegedly tried to get them to go to Las Vegas with him. "Since I know people love to question the intengrity [sic] and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go," she wrote.

Since I know people love to question the intengrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like t… https://t.co/AhnHfAXBOE
Amber Tamblyn @ambertamblyn

Since I know people love to question the intengrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like t… https://t.co/AhnHfAXBOE

@ambertamblyn / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ambertamblyn

She also hinted that there was more to come.

Calling me liar, James? This is now far from over. That I can promise.
Amber Tamblyn @ambertamblyn

Calling me liar, James? This is now far from over. That I can promise.

@ambertamblyn / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ambertamblyn

And on Wednesday morning, Teen Vogue published an open letter to Woods, written by Tamblyn. "Since you've now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer," Tamblyn wrote. "I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth."

amberrosetamblyn / Instagram / Via instagram.com

Tamblyn told her full side of the story, recalling a scene at Mel's Diner in Los Angeles wherein Woods and a friend of his allegedly started a conversation with her and Billy. She said the men "suggested [we] all go to Las Vegas together."

Mark Mainz / Getty Images
My friend Billy and I were at the Roxy on Sunset Boulevard seeing a band we loved. We decided to go to Mel's diner on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood to get burgers after. I had just gotten my driver's license and very specifically remember my nervousness trying to park in the diner parking lot. Upon leaving the restaurant we were stopped by you and your friend, who both seemed very nice. At one point you suggested we should all go to Las Vegas together. "It's such a great place, have you ever been?" You tried to make it sound innocent. This is something predatory men like to do, I've noticed. Make it sound innocent. Just a dollop of insinuation. Just a hair of persuasion. Just a pinch of suggestion. "It will be so much fun, I promise you. Nothing has to happen, we will just have a good time together." I told you my age, kindly and with no judgment or aggression. I told you my age because I thought you would be immediately horrified and take back your offer. You laughed and said, "Even better. We'll have so much fun, I promise."

Here's the thing, Mr. Woods. At that time I was not a public persona. I had done a couple years on a soap opera as an actress, but you wouldn't know me from Adam. I'm sure you've racked your brain trying to remember how you could've possibly hit on the actress Amber Tamblyn at a diner almost two decades ago. You think, it's not possible, there's no way I would've been so stupid as to hit on a 16-year-old known actress. But I wasn't known then, James. I was just a girl. And I'm going to wager that there have been many girls who were just girls or women who were just women who you've done this to because you can get away with it.

Tamblyn's accusation also brought out others who claim Woods hit on them as teens.

@ambertamblyn @armiehammer
Kelly Ellis @justkelly_ok

@ambertamblyn @armiehammer

@justkelly_ok / Twitter / Via Twitter: @justkelly_ok

"The saddest part of this story doesn't even concern me but concerns the universal woman's story," Tamblyn wrote in her open letter. "The nation's harmful narrative of disbelieving women first, above all else."

@mrsmctee @justkelly_ok @armiehammer So what if she waited 30 years to tell the story? Is there a time limit? Sit down, Cynthia.
Amber Tamblyn @ambertamblyn

@mrsmctee @justkelly_ok @armiehammer So what if she waited 30 years to tell the story? Is there a time limit? Sit down, Cynthia.

@ambertamblyn / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ambertamblyn

Tamblyn once again addressed the situation in an Op-Ed published by the New York Times over the weekend. "This is less about what just happened with Woods and more about Woods Culture and how we can end it," she said of the piece on Saturday.

She said that Woods's claim that her account was false reminded her of previous experiences:

Mr. Woods’s accusation that I was lying sent me back to that day in that producer’s office, and back to all the days I’ve spent in the offices of men; of feeling unsure, uneasy, questioned and disbelieved, no matter the conversation.

"The women I know, myself included, are done, though, playing the credentials game," Tamblyn says near the end of her piece.

I have been afraid of speaking out or asking things of men in positions of power for years. What I have experienced as an actress working in a business whose business is to objectify women is frightening. It is the deep end of a pool where I cannot swim. It is a famous man telling you that you are a liar for what you have remembered. For what you must have misremembered, unless you have proof.

The women I know, myself included, are done, though, playing the credentials game. We are learning that the more we open our mouths, the more we become a choir. And the more we are a choir, the more the tune is forced to change.

A number of people have thanked Tamblyn for writing the Op-Ed.

@ambertamblyn Thank you so much for speaking out on this so eloquently.
Gina Shaw @writergina

@ambertamblyn Thank you so much for speaking out on this so eloquently.

@ambertamblyn thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you. thank you.
mck @meh_kenna

@ambertamblyn thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you. thank you.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Tamblyn and Woods for further comments.

