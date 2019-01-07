"Green Book" Just Dominated At The Golden Globes And People Are Not Pleased

Shadow and Act reported asking Ali about the film in the Globes press room following the actor's win, citing the Shirley family's objections.

“I will say this — my job is always the same. I have to look at what I'm responsible for doing. And all the prayers, energy, time and work...I'm not one who is going to necessarily throw that all away over things I have no control over and nothing to do with,” the actor said. “So, I respect the family. I respect Dr. Shirley and his family and wish them well. I have a job to do and I have to continue to do my job as I move on to my next project and treat everyone I work with with respect. In this case, I didn't know that they were around. And I've made contact and spoken to the studio and everyone and I have to move on at this point, but I do wish them well. At the end of the day, you wish everybody was happy in any situation. You don't want anybody to be upset about anything or offended in any capacity. So, I wish them well and send them my love and I hope they receive it.”