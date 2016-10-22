Can We Talk About How Ryan Gosling Was Rejected From "Gilmore Girls"
YEP.
A lot of people have come and gone from the cast of Gilmore Girls. But did you know that Ryan Gosling was once almost one of them?
At a panel at the Gilmore Girls Fan Fest in Washington Depot, Connecticut on Friday night, casting director Jami Rudofsky told the crowd a little story about a young man who passed through her casting office: The Gos himself.
It all started when Rudofsky met the actor during an audition for an indie film early in her career, and she took note of his talent:
When I was a very wee casting person, I was casting independent movie for no money... This guy came in, and he was late, and I rolled my eyes because he was late, and he was blonde. I thought he was giving attitude – what I didn't realize was that he was in character. He did the audition, and it was one of the most amazing auditions that I've ever seen...
"Cut to a couple years later," Rudofsky said, and that same man came in to audition to be a Gilmore guy...
"[I'd] kept him in my mind, and I was thinking 'I can't wait for them to meet him.' And I am talking him up. I'm like, 'Amy [Sherman-Palladino], guys, he's the best actor. I'm telling you, he is amazing.' So he came in, I think it was a football character? I don't even remember..."
But it turns out Gosling just didn't make the cut. "He auditioned, and it kind of fell flat. And Amy was like, 'Really, Jami?'"
I guess you can't win 'em all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. But it's safe to say Gosling did alright for himself regardless.
