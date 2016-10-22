BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Can We Talk About How Ryan Gosling Was Rejected From "Gilmore Girls"

Arts & Entertainment

Can We Talk About How Ryan Gosling Was Rejected From "Gilmore Girls"

YEP.

By Alanna Bennett

Headshot of Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 21, 2016, at 11:19 p.m. ET

A lot of people have come and gone from the cast of Gilmore Girls. But did you know that Ryan Gosling was once almost one of them?

Warner Bros.

At a panel at the Gilmore Girls Fan Fest in Washington Depot, Connecticut on Friday night, casting director Jami Rudofsky told the crowd a little story about a young man who passed through her casting office: The Gos himself.

Daniel Kern / Getty Images

It all started when Rudofsky met the actor during an audition for an indie film early in her career, and she took note of his talent:

When I was a very wee casting person, I was casting independent movie for no money... This guy came in, and he was late, and I rolled my eyes because he was late, and he was blonde. I thought he was giving attitude – what I didn't realize was that he was in character. He did the audition, and it was one of the most amazing auditions that I've ever seen...

"Cut to a couple years later," Rudofsky said, and that same man came in to audition to be a Gilmore guy...

Warner Bros.
ADVERTISEMENT

"[I'd] kept him in my mind, and I was thinking 'I can't wait for them to meet him.' And I am talking him up. I'm like, 'Amy [Sherman-Palladino], guys, he's the best actor. I'm telling you, he is amazing.' So he came in, I think it was a football character? I don't even remember..."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But it turns out Gosling just didn't make the cut. "He auditioned, and it kind of fell flat. And Amy was like, 'Really, Jami?'"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros. Pictures

I guess you can't win 'em all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. But it's safe to say Gosling did alright for himself regardless.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT