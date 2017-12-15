15 Shows That Got Us Through 2017
The best television in a year that has sometimes felt like a cultural and political nightmare.
1. Jane the Virgin
2. The Good Place
3. RuPaul's Drag Race
4. Black-ish
5. Big Little Lies
6. The Handmaid's Tale
7. Insecure
8. Sweet/Vicious
9. The Real Housewives of Atlanta
10. The Bold Type
11. Game of Thrones
12. Jeopardy!
13. The Real Housewives of Dallas
14. American Vandal
15. BoJack Horseman
