Donald Glover's The First PoC To Win The Emmy For Lead Actor In A Comedy In 32 Years

Arts & Entertainment / emmys

The last man of color to win the award was Robert Guillaume in 1985 for Benson.

By Alanna Bennett

Headshot of Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 10:42 p.m. ET

Glover took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy series at the 69th Emmy Awards* for his performance in Atlanta, which he also created.

*Nice. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

*Nice.

In winning, Glover also made a bit of Emmys history: He is the first person of color to win the award in 32 years.

Earlier in the evening, Glover also won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Atlanta, which made him the first black director to ever win in that category.
FXX

The last person of color to win the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy award was Robert Guillaume, who took home the Emmy for his work in the sitcom Benson.

Chelsea Lauren

More than three decades later, Glover was one of three people of color nominated for the award on Sunday. The others were Anthony Anderson of Black-ish and Aziz Ansari of Master of None.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

"I want to thank Trump for making black people number one on the most oppressed list," Glover said in his speech. "He's the reason I'm probably up here."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Congrats, Donald!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FX
