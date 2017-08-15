BuzzFeed News

Chris Evans Loves His Dog So Damn Much And It's The Joy We Need Right Now

"Really missing this guy right now," Evans tweeted about his dog, Dodger.

By Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

Posted on August 15, 2017, at 3:33 p.m. ET

ICYMI, Chris Evans has a dog. That dog's name is Dodger. Evans adopted him when he was in Georgia in 2015 while filming Gifted.

Chris Evans / Via Twitter: @ChrisEvans

Back in April, Evans told People about meeting Dodger. "He’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy," he said.

“One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel. I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’ And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there. I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”

Recently, though, Evans and Dodger have been separated.

'Excuse me, are u busy? Could I interest u in chasing squirrels with me outside? Or perhaps u could toss the frisbe… https://t.co/MTrbrIHEVU
Chris Evans @ChrisEvans

'Excuse me, are u busy? Could I interest u in chasing squirrels with me outside? Or perhaps u could toss the frisbe… https://t.co/MTrbrIHEVU

Evans hasn't explicitly said why they're apart. He could be working on The Red Sea Diving Resort, which is reportedly filming in South Africa and Namibia. There's also that untitled Avengers sequel, which is reportedly filming in Atlanta. Or it could be none of the above. In any case, the two are separated and it's breaking my HEART.

And Evans has been publicly pining.

Really missing this guy right now.
Chris Evans @ChrisEvans

Really missing this guy right now.

He's even been posting countdowns until their reunion. On Aug. 1, they were one month away from reuniting.

One month away...
Chris Evans @ChrisEvans

One month away...

And as of Aug. 15, they've got 17 whole days left of being away from each other. 😭

17 more days
Chris Evans @ChrisEvans

17 more days

If you doubt anything in this cruel world, never let it be that Chris Evans really fucking loves his dog.

In other non-depressing news, my dog is still a pure, brand new soul, enjoying nonverbal bonds of love + acceptance… https://t.co/UxudJMboXH
Chris Evans @ChrisEvans

In other non-depressing news, my dog is still a pure, brand new soul, enjoying nonverbal bonds of love + acceptance… https://t.co/UxudJMboXH

It's a love for the ages.

Happy Valentine's Day everyone! From me and this desperate social climber.
Chris Evans @ChrisEvans

Happy Valentine's Day everyone! From me and this desperate social climber.

