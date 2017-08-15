Chris Evans Loves His Dog So Damn Much And It's The Joy We Need Right Now
"Really missing this guy right now," Evans tweeted about his dog, Dodger.
ICYMI, Chris Evans has a dog. That dog's name is Dodger. Evans adopted him when he was in Georgia in 2015 while filming Gifted.
Back in April, Evans told People about meeting Dodger. "He’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy," he said.
“One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel. I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’ And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there. I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”
Recently, though, Evans and Dodger have been separated.
And Evans has been publicly pining.
He's even been posting countdowns until their reunion. On Aug. 1, they were one month away from reuniting.
And as of Aug. 15, they've got 17 whole days left of being away from each other. 😭
If you doubt anything in this cruel world, never let it be that Chris Evans really fucking loves his dog.
It's a love for the ages.
