Ariana Grande Wants People To Call The Las Vegas Shooting Terrorism

Arts & Entertainment / lasvegasshooting

Ariana Grande Wants People To Call The Las Vegas Shooting Terrorism

The festival shooting had echoes of attacks at a music venue in Paris in 2015, the Pulse nightclub in 2016, and Grande's concert earlier this year. Responses have varied.

By Alanna Bennett and Katie Hasty

Alanna Bennett

Katie Hasty

Last updated on October 2, 2017, at 7:52 p.m. ET

Posted on October 2, 2017, at 6:11 p.m. ET

On Sunday night, a gunman killed 59 people and injured more than 500 people in Las Vegas during a open-air country music event. Stephen Paddock, who police have identified as the shooter, opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay hotel onto crowds at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

You can find live news updates here.
David Becker / Getty Images

Shots broke out during the set from country star Jason Aldean, who was not hurt. He later sent out "thoughts and prayers" for the victims.

In the caption he wrote: "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate"

This was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. Forty-nine people were killed in the Pulse nightclub massacre in 2016. The incident has once again opened up the debates surrounding public safety, gun control, and what acts are considered to be "terrorism." Some public figures have posted their thoughts to social media.

The lone wolf. The local shooter. The gunman. Any and everything, but terrorist. Wonder why.
Ava DuVernay @ava

The lone wolf. The local shooter. The gunman. Any and everything, but terrorist. Wonder why.

In a just a matter of minutes, one man killed at least 50 people. Another 200 were injured. This is a grave tragedy for our nation.
Gabrielle Giffords @GabbyGiffords

In a just a matter of minutes, one man killed at least 50 people. Another 200 were injured. This is a grave tragedy for our nation.

Saying a prayer for all the victims &amp; their loved ones, also for the residents &amp; visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!!
Rihanna @rihanna

Saying a prayer for all the victims &amp; their loved ones, also for the residents &amp; visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!!

Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate.… https://t.co/oQqCXn2vdA
xoxo, Gaga @ladygaga

Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate.… https://t.co/oQqCXn2vdA

Caleb Keeter, guitarist for the Josh Abbott Band, said that living through the mass shooting in Las Vegas caused him to change his stance on gun control.

Caleb Keeter @Calebkeeter

Singer Ariana Grande also commented on the attack on Twitter, urging for gun control. "We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call it what it is = terrorism," she wrote.

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control &amp; for people to look at this &amp; call this what it is = terrorism.
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control &amp; for people to look at this &amp; call this what it is = terrorism.

The pop star has a unique perspective on terrorism. On May 22, outside of her concert in Manchester, England, a suicide bomber killed 23 people; 250 more were injured.

Grande held a benefit concert, One Love Manchester, in June to benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.
Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Grande held a benefit concert, One Love Manchester, in June to benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The violent Manchester incident and the June 2016 Pulse nightclub murders had echoes of the 2015 terrorist attack in Paris, during which shooters gunned down 89 people during an Eagles of Death Metal concert inside of a theater.

Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal visits a memorial for the victims of the Nov. 2015 Paris attacks.
Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images

Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal visits a memorial for the victims of the Nov. 2015 Paris attacks.

Upon returning to Paris four months later, Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes shared his own thoughts on gun control. “Until nobody has guns, everybody has to have them," he told iTele in Feb. 2016. "Did your French gun control stop a single fucking person from dying at the Bataclan? If anyone can answer yes, I'd like to hear it."

Joel Saget / AFP / Getty Images

After the bombing at Grande's concert this spring, Hughes talked with the singer. “I felt a bizarre — I almost hate to admit this — but a bizarre relief of sorts that I wasn’t the only one. ... [Grande and I] ended up talking, having a conversation, and she was the only girl in the world that could relate to me, to my particularly unique lead-singer experience," Hughes told Yahoo.

Victor Moriyama / Getty Images, Getty Images / Dave Hogan for One Love Manchest

"I just gave her some words of encouragement. I didn’t really know what to say. I almost felt like I needed to talk to her more than she needed to talk to me." BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Grande and Eagles of Death Metal for further comment on the Las Vegas shooting.

Concert venues, clubs, arenas, and other centers for entertainment and leisure are considered "soft targets" for attacks and shootings; however there are a few things that attendees can do to keep themselves safe.

UPDATE: The number of people killed in the Las Vegas shooting has been updated.

