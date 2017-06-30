BuzzFeed News

Let's All Cry Together Over This Intersectional Moment From "A League Of Their Own"

Let's All Cry Together Over This Intersectional Moment From "A League Of Their Own"

"It did bother us that in order to be historically accurate, we could not have a diverse cast," one of the film's screenwriters told BuzzFeed News.

By Alanna Bennett

Posted on June 30, 2017, at 3:58 p.m. ET

As all who have allowed joy into their hearts know, the 1992 seminal classic A League Of Their Own follows a group of women who join the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) during World War II.

While many men were away fighting in WWII, Major League Baseball executives wanted to keep the sport in the public eye. So they brought in teams of women to form the AAGPBL. A League Of Their Own is a fictionalized portrayal of the Rockford Peaches, one of the legendary teams that ended up in the Baseball Hall of Fame. TL;DR YOU SHOULD WATCH THIS MOVIE.
Parkway Productions / Columbia Pictures

July 1, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the film. Which means we have an excuse to talk about the A League of Their Own's most underrated — and intersectional! — moment.

Parkway Productions / Columbia Pictures

During one game, a baseball falls near the segregated "colored" section of the stadium.

Parkway Productions / Columbia Pictures

A woman steps forward to pick up the ball, and when she throws it back...

We see that her arm is MIGHTILY IMPRESSIVE.

It's a short moment but an important acknowledgement: This is a movie about an interesting and pivotal time in history for women — but not all women were allowed to participate in it. Many were blocked out simply for factors like race, no matter how talented.

"It did bother us that in order to be historically accurate [about the AAGPBL], we could not have a diverse cast," Lowell Ganz, one of the film's screenwriters, told BuzzFeed News in an email. "We came upon that scene as a way to make the point."

Parkway Productions / Columbia Pictures

"A lot of people have commented on it over the years," Ganz wrote, "and I’m very glad we included it in the film.”

