We Talked To Trailblazer Model Halima Aden About Muslim Women In Fashion

The Somali American model talks about her favorite parts about Ramadan, being elected homecoming queen in high school, and growing up in refugee camps in the newest episode of See Something Say Something.

See Something Say Something is back at it again with the Ramadan features!

We talked about Ramadan, moving from a refugee camp to Minnesota, being dubbed homecoming queen, modeling, and more.

I think it’s a great time to be in fashion. ... I mean, two years ago never would you see a magazine cover feature a Muslim woman wearing a hijab and this year alone I’m on my ninth cover. … British Vogue, for example, 102 years we waited for this moment … to have a hijab-wearing [woman on the] cover.

She also talked about making history as the first hijabi woman who made the cover of British Vogue.

