We Talked To Trailblazer Model Halima Aden About Muslim Women In Fashion

audio / ramadan

The Somali American model talks about her favorite parts about Ramadan, being elected homecoming queen in high school, and growing up in refugee camps in the newest episode of See Something Say Something.

By rona and See Something Say Something

Posted on June 27, 2018, at 4:56 p.m. ET

See Something Say Something is back at it again with the Ramadan features!

This time, Halima Aden blessed us with her presence. Yes, that Halima Aden. You know, the one on the cover of all the magazines who was in a literal Yeezy fashion show?

We talked about Ramadan, moving from a refugee camp to Minnesota, being dubbed homecoming queen, modeling, and more.

Here's an excerpt:

I can only be the best version of myself...You know, you can't represent everybody, but I do think I represent a lot of women in the sense of we're striving hard, we're working, we're breaking the glass ceiling. We're all trying to be independent, strong women and on the side, we love fashion — we're girls. We love makeup. We love all these things that other women do. And that's totally cool.

She also talked about making history as the first hijabi woman who made the cover of British Vogue.

I think it’s a great time to be in fashion. ... I mean, two years ago never would you see a magazine cover feature a Muslim woman wearing a hijab and this year alone I’m on my ninth cover. … British Vogue, for example, 102 years we waited for this moment … to have a hijab-wearing [woman on the] cover.

