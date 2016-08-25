BuzzFeed News

We Asked Women In Nice What The Burkini Ban Means For Them

Tourists and locals on the Promenade des Anglais reacted to the question: "What does the burkini ban mean for women?"

By Aisha Gani and Assma Maad

Posted on August 25, 2016, at 2:12 p.m. ET

Iris, 24, from Switzerland

Aisha Gani/ BuzzFeed

"It [the burkini ban] restrains women’s rights."

Dominique B, 56, from France

Aisha Gani/ BuzzFeed

The ban is "a push towards freedom."

Riko, 16

"They can do whatever they want

No links [between religion and spending time on the beach]."

Adrienne, 24, from Switzerland

Aisha Gani/ BuzzFeed

"In 2016, men dictate to women how they dress. As always."

Anne, 23, from Italy

Aisha Gani/ BuzzFeed

"It’s the sign of a religion, but women should wear whatever they want."

El Batoul, 26, from Algeria

Aisha Gani/ BuzzFeed

"You have to let women do whatever they want to."

Nadia, 19, from France

Aisha Gani/ BuzzFeed

"Leave women alone!"

Nataliya, 21, from Russia

Aisha Gani/ BuzzFeed

"Everyone can choose what to wear by themselves."

Laura, 25, from London and lives in Dubai

Aisha Gani/ BuzzFeed

"It makes women feel powerless and controlled by society."

Anita, 17, from Croatia

Aisha Gani/ BuzzFeed

"It's like when women had no vote. Who are you to ban anybody to express their religion?"

Sayah, 19, from France

Aisha Gani/ BuzzFeed

"I think the burkini is not dangerous, a woman can wear what she wants. Men don’t have to choose a woman’s outfit."

Karine, 26 from France

Aisha Gani/ BuzzFeed

"Each person should do whatever he/she wants. It’s a shame to cover yourself when it’s hot but each person should do whatever he/she wants."

