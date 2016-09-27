BuzzFeed News

People Can't Believe Trump Actually Said He Lets African Americans And Muslims Into One Of His Golf Clubs

politics

"No discrimination against African-Americans, against Moozlems, against anybody."

By Aisha Gani

Headshot of Aisha Gani

Aisha Gani

Senior News Reporter, BuzzFeed UK

Posted on September 27, 2016, at 10:06 a.m. ET

The first presidential debate finally arrived last night — nine months after Trump called for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims" entering the US.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

So it's no surprise Muslim Americans were holding their breath watching the debate.

Twitter: @amyharvard_
Twitter: @WajahatAli

Communities gathered together to watch the debate in mosques.

American Muslims gather in a mosque to watch the #PresidentialDebate on #DebateNight. The #MuslimVote counts now mo… https://t.co/ZXaIJG2RKl
Emerge USA @EmergeUSA

American Muslims gather in a mosque to watch the #PresidentialDebate on #DebateNight. The #MuslimVote counts now mo… https://t.co/ZXaIJG2RKl

And in cafes.

Dozens of American Muslims join us tonight in the DC area to watch and discuss the first debate of the… https://t.co/iupxNoD9D5
MPAC @mpac_national

Dozens of American Muslims join us tonight in the DC area to watch and discuss the first debate of the… https://t.co/iupxNoD9D5

Muslim Democrats and Republicans getting ready for tonight's debate in Washington, DC area. @VOANews #debatenight… https://t.co/pHc9PD4WQS
Sama Dizayee @samadizayee

Muslim Democrats and Republicans getting ready for tonight's debate in Washington, DC area. @VOANews #debatenight… https://t.co/pHc9PD4WQS

Mostly people wanted to hear what the candidates had to say about issues and hoped they'd get their facts right.

Twitter: @lsarsour

During the debate, there was notable absence of mention of Trump's "Muslim ban" — although there was a segment on race and the impact of stop-and-frisk and no-fly lists on communities.

C-Span/ Screengrab
"Stop-and-frisk had a tremendous impact on the safety of NYC," Trump claims. #debatenight https://t.co/yRX4VwVdDm
NBC News @NBCNews

"Stop-and-frisk had a tremendous impact on the safety of NYC," Trump claims. #debatenight https://t.co/yRX4VwVdDm

Clinton says Trump paints "dire, negative picture" of black communities. #debatenight https://t.co/2Sz5hS2Xrv
NBC News @NBCNews

Clinton says Trump paints "dire, negative picture" of black communities. #debatenight https://t.co/2Sz5hS2Xrv

Though both the Trump and Clinton camps have spoken a lot about Muslim American communities during the campaign, the first mention in the debate wasn't until just after an hour in.

Twitter: @lsarsour
Twitter: @lsarsour
Twitter: @NihadAwad

And it was when Trump said how he let African-Americans and Muslims into one of his golf clubs.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Donald trump wants a medal for not having a racist club?
Pana @lemanixh

Donald trump wants a medal for not having a racist club?

Trump said:

"In Palm Beach, Florida, tough community, a brilliant community, a wealthy community, probably the wealthiest community there is in the world, I opened a club, and really got great credit for it. No discrimination against African-Americans, against Muslims, against anybody. And it's a tremendously successful club. And I'm so glad I did it. And I have been given great credit for what I did. And I'm very, very proud of it. And that's the way I feel. That is the true way I feel."

People were left baffled.

Twitter: @DianaMoskovitz
Twitter: @wilw
Donald Trump is not a racist because he opened a golf club in Palm Beach? I just. I can't. #debatenight
Damon Martin @DamonMartin

Donald Trump is not a racist because he opened a golf club in Palm Beach? I just. I can't. #debatenight

Donald Trump: I'm so not racist, I let blacks and Muslims into my golf club. #debatenight
M. @Chambersisms

Donald Trump: I'm so not racist, I let blacks and Muslims into my golf club. #debatenight

Twitter: @DawanOwens
Twitter: @AstRADomer
Twitter: @freedlander
Twitter: @freedlander
Trump has a club that accepts blacks, Muslims and Latinas! Welllllll so do most clubs... It's called business… https://t.co/yBazizTQbm
Dr. Cat Copeland @iamdrcatrina

Trump has a club that accepts blacks, Muslims and Latinas! Welllllll so do most clubs... It's called business… https://t.co/yBazizTQbm

Twitter: @brianmjoines
Trump: I let black people and Muslims into my club. Us: https://t.co/nb63c6xVK4
austin walker @austin_walker

Trump: I let black people and Muslims into my club. Us: https://t.co/nb63c6xVK4

Twitter: @mitchellichtman

The only other mention of the Muslim American community was when Clinton said "Donald has consistently insulted Muslims" and added how "they can provide information to us."

Trump has "consistently insulted Muslims abroad, Muslims at home," Clinton says. #debatenight https://t.co/AgleUmYLGa
NBC News @NBCNews

Trump has "consistently insulted Muslims abroad, Muslims at home," Clinton says. #debatenight https://t.co/AgleUmYLGa

She said: "Donald has consistently insulted Muslims abroad, Muslims at home, when we need to be cooperating with Muslim nations and with the American Muslim community.

"They're on the front lines. They can provide information to us that we might not get anywhere else. They need to have close working cooperation with law enforcement in these communities, not be alienated and pushed away as some of Donald's rhetoric, unfortunately, has led to."

Some people found this problematic as well.

Twitter: @DawudWalid
Twitter: @KhaledBeydoun

Just 41 days left to go!

