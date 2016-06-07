People Are Outraged That A Screenwriter Wants Leonardo DiCaprio To Play Rumi

And now, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter has signed on to pen a biopic about him.

David Franzoni, who wrote the script for the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator, and Stephen Joel Brown, a producer on the Rumi film, said in an interview with the Guardian they wanted to make this film to challenge the stereotypical portrayal of Muslim characters in Western cinema.



According to the Guardian, they hope to begin shooting the film next year and they recently traveled to Istanbul to discuss the project with Rumi experts and to visit his mausoleum.



Franzoni and Brown went on to say that they envision actors like Leonardo DiCaprio playing Rumi and Robert Downey Jr. playing Shams of Tabriz, a significant wandering dervish who altered Rumi's life. “This is the level of casting that we’re talking about,” Brown told the Guardian, noting it was too early to begin casting.

Representatives for DiCaprio and Downey Jr. did not immediately reply to BuzzFeed's emails asking if the actors would consider playing the roles should they be offered formally offered them.