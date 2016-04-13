Poem: "The Body" By Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Aimee Nezhukumatathil is the author of three collections of poetry and, with Ross Gay, co-authored Lace & Pyrite, a chapbook of nature poems. She serves as poetry editor of Orion magazine and her writing appears in American Poetry Review, Poetry, Tin House, and in The Best American Poetry series. She is finishing a book of lyric nature essays and is professor of English at The State University of New York at Fredonia. In 2016-17, will be the Grisham Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi’s MFA program.

