What It Feels Like To Be A Convert To Islam In Ramadan

Chris St. Louis and poet Kima Jones converted years ago, but it is Cassandra Villarreal's first Ramadan. If you want to learn more, we interviewed Chris and Cassie for a video . Ande read Kima's poetry !

For the fourth episode focused on Ramadan, BuzzFeed's podcast See Something Say Something spoke with three Islam converts about cultural authenticity, anti-blackness, and living in mixed-faith families.

