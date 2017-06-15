What It Feels Like To Be A Convert To Islam In Ramadan
God giveth biryani and God taketh pork away.
For the fourth episode focused on Ramadan, BuzzFeed's podcast See Something Say Something spoke with three Islam converts about cultural authenticity, anti-blackness, and living in mixed-faith families.
This episode is part of a series organized by BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something celebrating Ramadan with podcast episodes, posts, videos, and essays.
