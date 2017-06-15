BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

What It Feels Like To Be A Convert To Islam In Ramadan

audio / ramadan

What It Feels Like To Be A Convert To Islam In Ramadan

God giveth biryani and God taketh pork away.

By Ahmed Ali Akbar and See Something Say Something

Headshot of Ahmed Ali Akbar

Ahmed Ali Akbar

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of See Something Say Something

See Something Say Something

See Something Say Something

Posted on June 15, 2017, at 6:19 p.m. ET

For the fourth episode focused on Ramadan, BuzzFeed's podcast See Something Say Something spoke with three Islam converts about cultural authenticity, anti-blackness, and living in mixed-faith families.

Chris St. Louis and poet Kima Jones converted years ago, but it is Cassandra Villarreal's first Ramadan. If you want to learn more, we interviewed Chris and Cassie for a video. Ande read Kima's poetry!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed

Here's how to listen and subscribe:

1. If you’re on a mobile device, click this link to open in your native podcasting app.

2. Or, search for “See Something Say Something” in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.

This episode is part of a series organized by BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something celebrating Ramadan with podcast episodes, posts, videos, and essays.

Lixia Guo / Kate Bubacz
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT