We Talked To College Students About How It Feels To Be Muslim On Campus
"I'm optimistic, but ... I always have the assumption that people are not accepting of me."
This week on BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something, Ahmed and co-host Tabir Akhter interview two NYU freshmen about how it feels to be Muslim on campus right now.
One of the students, Romaissaa, is also a writer who recently published a New York Times piece titled "I'm Muslim, But My Roommate Supports Trump."
We talk to Romaissaa and Zainab about some of the realizations they had after Trump's victory.
Here's an excerpt of that conversation.
We also ask them what it feels like to be visibly Muslim on campus.
How to listen:
1. Search for See Something Say Something in your podcast app of choice, such as Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, or Apple’s built-in Podcasts app.
2. Or click the above embedded link to stream the show directly from this page.
-
Ahmed Ali Akbar is a podcast host for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Ahmed Ali Akbar at ahmed.akbar@buzzfeed.com.
-