We Talked To College Students About How It Feels To Be Muslim On Campus

audio

"I'm optimistic, but ... I always have the assumption that people are not accepting of me."

By Ahmed Ali Akbar and See Something Say Something

Headshot of Ahmed Ali Akbar

Ahmed Ali Akbar

Headshot of See Something Say Something

See Something Say Something

Posted on November 28, 2016, at 5:55 p.m. ET

This week on BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something, Ahmed and co-host Tabir Akhter interview two NYU freshmen about how it feels to be Muslim on campus right now.

One of the students, Romaissaa, is also a writer who recently published a New York Times piece titled "I'm Muslim, But My Roommate Supports Trump."

We talk to Romaissaa and Zainab about some of the realizations they had after Trump's victory.

Here's an excerpt of that conversation.

Listen to one of our young guests (19 years old!) talk about election day and how it felt.
Listen to one of our young guests (19 years old!) talk about election day and how it felt.

We also ask them what it feels like to be visibly Muslim on campus.

In this week's episode of #SeeSomethingSaySomething, we talked to college students about being visibly Muslim on ca… https://t.co/fPSHgsZdHE
In this week's episode of #SeeSomethingSaySomething, we talked to college students about being visibly Muslim on ca… https://t.co/fPSHgsZdHE

How to listen:

1. Search for See Something Say Something in your podcast app of choice, such as Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, or Apple’s built-in Podcasts app.

2. Or click the above embedded link to stream the show directly from this page.

Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.

