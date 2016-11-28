We Talked To College Students About How It Feels To Be Muslim On Campus

"I'm optimistic, but ... I always have the assumption that people are not accepting of me."

One of the students, Romaissaa, is also a writer who recently published a New York Times piece titled "I'm Muslim, But My Roommate Supports Trump."

We talk to Romaissaa and Zainab about some of the realizations they had after Trump's victory.

Listen to one of our young guests (19 years old!) talk about election day and how it felt.

Here's an excerpt of that conversation.

In this week's episode of #SeeSomethingSaySomething, we talked to college students about being visibly Muslim on ca… https://t.co/fPSHgsZdHE

We also ask them what it feels like to be visibly Muslim on campus.

