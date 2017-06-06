I Asked Activists How American Mosques Can Be More Inclusive
This week the See Something Say Something podcast interviews folks on the challenge of building community.
For the second episode in the See Something Say Something Ramadan series, host Ahmed Ali Akbar talks to activists and faith leaders about the ways American mosques have excluded female, LGBTQ, and black Muslims.
Specifically, he chats with Hind Makki (of Side Entrance), Margari Aziza (of MuslimARC), and El-Farouk Khaki (of the Toronto Unity Mosque).
How to listen:
1. If you’re on a mobile device, click this link to open in your native podcasting app.
2. Or, search for “See Something Say Something” in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.
3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!
If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.
This episode is part of a series organized by BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something celebrating Ramadan with podcast episodes, posts, videos, and essays.
-
Ahmed Ali Akbar is a podcast host for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Ahmed Ali Akbar at ahmed.akbar@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-