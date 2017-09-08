What's The Connection Between Islam And Hip-Hop In America?
"A dope lyric over a tight beat? That's like an ayah."
Chances are, if you're a hip-hop fan, one of your favorite rappers is Muslim.
So this week on See Something Say Something, Ahmed talks to guests Dr. Su'ad Abdul-Khabeer and artist Salima Rah about the connection between Islam, race, and hip-hop.
Dr. Su'ad wrote this fascinating book, Muslim Cool: Race, Religion, and Hip-Hop In The United States, which helps make sense of why hip-hop holds such a special place for many American Muslims.
Take a listen to a sample of that conversation below.
And check out some of Salima's music as well!
Afterwards, Ahmed called up with Al-Ta'am, the two badass twin hijabi dancers from Mona Haydar's "Hijabi" video.
Listen to it all here:
