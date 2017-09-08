What's The Connection Between Islam And Hip-Hop In America?

"A dope lyric over a tight beat? That's like an ayah."

There's Ice Cube, Mos Def, Rakim, Q-Tip, and many more.

I loved this moment in this week's episode where @DrSuad gets deep on her mom, the role of music in her childhood &… https://t.co/Qz3UNqBzFg

Take a listen to a sample of that conversation below.

And check out some of Salima's music as well!

Listen to it all here:

How to subscribe:

1. If you’re on a mobile device, click this link to open in your native podcasting app.

2. Or, search for “See Something Say Something” in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.