What's The Connection Between Islam And Hip-Hop In America?

"A dope lyric over a tight beat? That's like an ayah."

There's Ice Cube, Mos Def, Rakim, Q-Tip, and many more.

Chances are, if you're a hip-hop fan, one of your favorite rappers is Muslim

So this week on, Ahmed talks to guests Dr. Su'ad Abdul-Khabeer and artist Salima Rah about the connection between Islam, race, and hip-hop.

Dr. Su'ad wrote this fascinating book,, which helps make sense of why hip-hop holds such a special place for many American Muslims.

Take a listen to a sample of that conversation below.

And check out some of Salima's music as well!

Afterwards, Ahmed called up with Al-Ta'am, the two badass twin hijabi dancers from Mona Haydar's " Hijabi " video.

Listen to it all here:

