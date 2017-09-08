BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

What's The Connection Between Islam And Hip-Hop In America?

audio

What's The Connection Between Islam And Hip-Hop In America?

"A dope lyric over a tight beat? That's like an ayah."

By Ahmed Ali Akbar and See Something Say Something

Headshot of Ahmed Ali Akbar

Ahmed Ali Akbar

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of See Something Say Something

See Something Say Something

See Something Say Something

Posted on September 7, 2017, at 9:36 p.m. ET

Chances are, if you're a hip-hop fan, one of your favorite rappers is Muslim.

There&#x27;s Ice Cube, Mos Def, Rakim, Q-Tip, and many more. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MosDefVEVO / Via youtube.com

There's Ice Cube, Mos Def, Rakim, Q-Tip, and many more.

So this week on See Something Say Something, Ahmed talks to guests Dr. Su'ad Abdul-Khabeer and artist Salima Rah about the connection between Islam, race, and hip-hop.

BuzzFeed

Dr. Su'ad wrote this fascinating book, Muslim Cool: Race, Religion, and Hip-Hop In The United States, which helps make sense of why hip-hop holds such a special place for many American Muslims.

NYU Press

Take a listen to a sample of that conversation below.

I loved this moment in this week's episode where @DrSuad gets deep on her mom, the role of music in her childhood &amp;… https://t.co/Qz3UNqBzFg
ahmed ali akbar @radbrowndads

I loved this moment in this week's episode where @DrSuad gets deep on her mom, the role of music in her childhood &amp;… https://t.co/Qz3UNqBzFg

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And check out some of Salima's music as well!

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Afterwards, Ahmed called up with Al-Ta'am, the two badass twin hijabi dancers from Mona Haydar's "Hijabi" video.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Listen to it all here:

How to subscribe:

1. If you’re on a mobile device, click this link to open in your native podcasting app.

2. Or, search for “See Something Say Something” in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT