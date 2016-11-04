BuzzFeed News

Here's A Guide To The Third Episode Of "See Something Say Something"

Take a look at all the amazing cosplay from Comic Con!

By Ahmed Ali Akbar and See Something Say Something

Posted on November 4, 2016, at 2:33 p.m. ET

This week on the new BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something, I'm joined by utter geniuses Bim Adewunmi and Abid Anwar to talk about fandom and seeing yourself represented in pop culture. Take a listen here!

Bim and I went to New York City Comic Con and talked to cosplayers, so we talk quite a bit about that.

So happy to be here
Bim Adewunmi @bimadew

So happy to be here

In this episode, we geek out about comic books and TV shows, so I put together a handy visual guide. Come back later if you haven't listened yet!

Sayid Jarrah praying in a VERY awkward fashion on Lost:

NBC
Riz Ahmed playing Nas in HBO's The Night Of:

HBO

Rick Grimes and his beard, which Bim gushes about in a game of "Halal or Not":

AMC

Man of Steel, which is a movie that Abid and I just can't agree on:

Warner Bros.

Dust (Sooraya Qadir):

An X-Men from Afghanistan, Dust is able to turn herself into sand. She wears a niqab, but when she first debuted, it was misidentified as a burqa.
Marvel

Bonus material! My goal at the Con was to find the Muslim presence, and I definitely found it.

Ahmed Ali Akbar

I talked to Muslim cosplayers, artists, writers, and even a family of superfans.

Ahmed Ali Akbar

I specifically asked people about Kamala Khan, Marvel's recent Muslim breakout hit.

Ahmed Ali Akbar
Marvel

I even cosplayed for the first time, copying Kamala's iconic look from Ms. Marvel #1.

Ahmed Ali Akbar
Marvel
Bim, meanwhile, cosplayed as Gwendolyn from Brian K. Vaughan's amazing space opera, Saga.

Bim Adewunmi

Bim also found a bunch of Storm cosplayers. A really badass moment happened when these two found each other and said, "I see you, fam."

Bim Adewunmi

How To Listen:

1. Search for See Something Say Something in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, Apple’s built-in Podcast app, and more.

2. Or, click the above embedded link to stream the show directly from this page.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.

