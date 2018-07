Here's A Guide To The Third Episode Of "See Something Say Something"

Take a look at all the amazing cosplay from Comic Con!

This week on the new BuzzFeed podcast, I'm joined by utter geniuses Bim Adewunmi and Abid Anwar to talk about fandom and seeing yourself represented in pop culture. Take a listen here!

So happy to be here

Bim and I went to New York City Comic Con and talked to cosplayers, so we talk quite a bit about that.

In this episode, we geek out about comic books and TV shows, so I put together a handy visual guide. Come back later if you haven't listened yet!

Sayid Jarrah praying in a VERY awkward fashion on Lost :

Riz Ahmed playing Nas in HBO's The Night Of :

Rick Grimes and his beard, which Bim gushes about in a game of "Halal or Not":

Man of Steel , which is a movie that Abid and I just can't agree on:

An X-Men from Afghanistan, Dust is able to turn herself into sand. She wears a niqab, but when she first debuted, it was misidentified as a burqa.

Bonus material! My goal at the Con was to find the Muslim presence, and I definitely found it.

I talked to Muslim cosplayers, artists, writers, and even a family of superfans.

I even cosplayed for the first time, copying Kamala's iconic look from

Bim, meanwhile, cosplayed as Gwendolyn from Brian K. Vaughan's amazing space opera,

Bim also found a bunch of Storm cosplayers. A really badass moment happened when these two found each other and said, "I see you, fam."

