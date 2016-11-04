Here's A Guide To The Third Episode Of "See Something Say Something"
Take a look at all the amazing cosplay from Comic Con!
This week on the new BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something, I'm joined by utter geniuses Bim Adewunmi and Abid Anwar to talk about fandom and seeing yourself represented in pop culture. Take a listen here!
Bim and I went to New York City Comic Con and talked to cosplayers, so we talk quite a bit about that.
In this episode, we geek out about comic books and TV shows, so I put together a handy visual guide. Come back later if you haven't listened yet!
Sayid Jarrah praying in a VERY awkward fashion on Lost:
ADVERTISEMENT
Riz Ahmed playing Nas in HBO's The Night Of:
Rick Grimes and his beard, which Bim gushes about in a game of "Halal or Not":
Man of Steel, which is a movie that Abid and I just can't agree on:
Dust (Sooraya Qadir):
ADVERTISEMENT
Bonus material! My goal at the Con was to find the Muslim presence, and I definitely found it.
I talked to Muslim cosplayers, artists, writers, and even a family of superfans.
I specifically asked people about Kamala Khan, Marvel's recent Muslim breakout hit.
I even cosplayed for the first time, copying Kamala's iconic look from Ms. Marvel #1.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bim, meanwhile, cosplayed as Gwendolyn from Brian K. Vaughan's amazing space opera, Saga.
Bim also found a bunch of Storm cosplayers. A really badass moment happened when these two found each other and said, "I see you, fam."
How To Listen:
1. Search for See Something Say Something in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, Apple’s built-in Podcast app, and more.
2. Or, click the above embedded link to stream the show directly from this page.
3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!
If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.
-
Ahmed Ali Akbar is a podcast host for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Ahmed Ali Akbar at ahmed.akbar@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-