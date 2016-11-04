Here's A Guide To The Third Episode Of "See Something Say Something"

Take a look at all the amazing cosplay from Comic Con!

So happy to be here

Bim and I went to New York City Comic Con and talked to cosplayers, so we talk quite a bit about that.

In this episode, we geek out about comic books and TV shows, so I put together a handy visual guide. Come back later if you haven't listened yet!

Sayid Jarrah praying in a VERY awkward fashion on Lost :

Riz Ahmed playing Nas in HBO's The Night Of :

Rick Grimes and his beard, which Bim gushes about in a game of "Halal or Not":

Man of Steel , which is a movie that Abid and I just can't agree on:

An X-Men from Afghanistan, Dust is able to turn herself into sand. She wears a niqab, but when she first debuted, it was misidentified as a burqa.

Bonus material! My goal at the Con was to find the Muslim presence, and I definitely found it.

I talked to Muslim cosplayers, artists, writers, and even a family of superfans.

Bim also found a bunch of Storm cosplayers. A really badass moment happened when these two found each other and said, "I see you, fam."

How To Listen:

1. Search for See Something Say Something in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, Apple’s built-in Podcast app, and more.

2. Or, click the above embedded link to stream the show directly from this page.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.