I Explained Why I Don't Like Christmas On The New Episode Of "See Something Say Something"
*spoilers* It's a bit Grinch-y.
Listen guys, I've got something to confess. I don't love Christmas, okay? As a Muslim, we never celebrated it growing up.
So, I decided to complain about it on the new episode of See Something Say Something.
I've invited two of my friends to talk about why they like Christmas so much when I don't.
Tanzila "Taz" Ahmed is a writer, activist, and co-host of the #GoodMuslimBadMuslim podcast. Salimah Fatimah Mohamed is a public health professional and my bestie. Both of them love the season.
We argue about a bunch of holiday things, like the biggest Christmas store in the world, Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland...
...and whether Love, Actually actually sucks or not.
Plus, we talk about Eid Elfs and Salimah's experience writing to "Eid Claus."
-
-