I Explained Why I Don't Like Christmas On The New Episode Of "See Something Say Something"

I never got presents. I don't love peppermint or the colors red and green together. And it's very, very cold.

Listen guys, I've got something to confess. I don't love Christmas, okay? As a Muslim, we never celebrated it growing up.

I've invited two of my friends to talk about why they like Christmas so much when I don't.

We argue about a bunch of holiday things, like the biggest Christmas store in the world, Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland...

...the mixtape Taz put out a few years ago, "Parathas For Santa...."

...and whether Love, Actually actually sucks or not.

Plus, we talk about Eid Elfs and Salimah's experience writing to "Eid Claus."

