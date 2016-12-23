BuzzFeed News

I Explained Why I Don't Like Christmas On The New Episode Of "See Something Say Something"

I Explained Why I Don't Like Christmas On The New Episode Of "See Something Say Something"

*spoilers* It's a bit Grinch-y.

By Ahmed Ali Akbar and See Something Say Something

Ahmed Ali Akbar

See Something Say Something

Posted on December 23, 2016, at 3:19 p.m. ET

Listen guys, I've got something to confess. I don't love Christmas, okay? As a Muslim, we never celebrated it growing up.

I never got presents. I don't love peppermint or the colors red and green together. And it's very, very cold.

So, I decided to complain about it on the new episode of See Something Say Something.

I've invited two of my friends to talk about why they like Christmas so much when I don't.

Say Something @seesomething

🙌🏾 @salimahfm on how growing up in America sometimes means accepting &amp; embracing a non-Christian love for Christmas… https://t.co/CTpCtdP2Vj

Tanzila "Taz" Ahmed is a writer, activist, and co-host of the #GoodMuslimBadMuslim podcast. Salimah Fatimah Mohamed is a public health professional and my bestie. Both of them love the season.

Ahmed Ali Akbar

We argue about a bunch of holiday things, like the biggest Christmas store in the world, Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland...

Another birds eye view of our store! So much to see and enjoy when u visit our Store 🎅🏻❤️☺️
Bronner's CHRISTmas @BronnersXmas

Another birds eye view of our store! So much to see and enjoy when u visit our Store 🎅🏻❤️☺️

...the mixtape Taz put out a few years ago, "Parathas For Santa...."

...and whether Love, Actually actually sucks or not.

Plus, we talk about Eid Elfs and Salimah's experience writing to "Eid Claus."

How to listen:

1. Search for See Something Say Something in your podcast app of choice, such as Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, or Apple’s built-in Podcasts app.

2. Or click the above embedded link to stream the show directly from this page.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

4. If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.

