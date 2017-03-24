BuzzFeed News

Bassem Youssef, "Egypt's Jon Stewart," On Revolution, Satire, And Representation

Bassem Youssef, "Egypt's Jon Stewart," On Revolution, Satire, And Representation

"I think the tipping point is when you start to lose your constitutional rights, when it becomes mainstream, and worse, when people become indifferent to it."

By Ahmed Ali Akbar and See Something Say Something

Posted on March 24, 2017, at 4:17 p.m. ET

This week on See Something Say Something, Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef stopped by BuzzFeed to talk to Ahmed about revolution, President Trump, and representation.

If you don't know Bassem Youssef, he's best known as "Egypt's Jon Stewart" and rose to fame during the Arab Spring with his incredibly popular satirical show El Bernameg.

El Bernameg

Youssef had to flee the country in 2014 due to pressure from the government and has since worked on various projects in the US, including a video series with Fusion, a memoir, and a documentary, Tickling Giants.

On See Something Say Something, we often ask our guests to argue over random things in a segment called Halal or Not, so we had Bassem play a few rounds on camera.

On the podcast, Ahmed talked to Youssef about when Americans should be worried about the current political situation...

...and they also discussed the role of representation in comedy and media.

And at the end of the episode, Zainab Shah and Ahmed read some of the terrible Muslim pick-up lines submitted by fans since last weeks episode.

