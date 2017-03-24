Bassem Youssef, "Egypt's Jon Stewart," On Revolution, Satire, And Representation

"I think the tipping point is when you start to lose your constitutional rights, when it becomes mainstream, and worse, when people become indifferent to it."

If you don't know Bassem Youssef, he's best known as "Egypt's Jon Stewart" and rose to fame during the Arab Spring with his incredibly popular satirical show El Bernameg .

On See Something Say Something , we often ask our guests to argue over random things in a segment called Halal or Not , so we had Bassem play a few rounds on camera.

On the podcast, Ahmed talked to Youssef about when Americans should be worried about the current political situation...

On the podcast, Ahmed talked to Youssef about when Americans should be worried about the current political situation...

...and they also discussed the role of representation in comedy and media.

...and they also discussed the role of representation in comedy and media.



