A 91-Year Old Imam Still Finds Joy In The Podcast Studio
Abdur-Rahim Rashada survived World War II, Jim Crow, and then converting to Islam. Hear his story on See Something Say Something.
You probably know of some of the more famous members of the Nation of Islam, like Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, and maybe even Elijah Muhammad.
This week on See Something Say Something, Ahmed introduces the world to another former Nation of Islam convert, Imam Abdur-Rahim Rashada, the "first Muslim" in Saginaw, Michigan.
The show travelled to Brother Rashada's house in Saginaw to hear his story that follows over 90 years of American history.
Take a listen to what attracted Brother Rashada to the Nation of Islam below...
Or listen to the full episode here:
