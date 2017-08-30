101 Times Is A Lot Of Times To Do A Thing!
This week, we celebrate 100 episodes of Another Round with crunk sea turtles, Obamarotica, and a joint, because why not.
On this week's episode of the Another Round podcast, we celebrate hitting the 101st episode mark!
It feels just like yesterday, we were turning up in honor of the very first episode.
We've all been through so much together since then.
We've gotten the best advice from Stacy's Career Corner.
Never missed a twerk session opportunity.
And interviewed so many of your faves.
But this week, the tables are turned when Heben and Tracy interview each other and reflect on all of those memories.
Heben shared some advice she picked up from *the* Lin-Manuel Miranda about keeping your next big move close to your chest.
Tracy talked about some of her little-known works of art like Obamarotica and her old Tumblr blog "Needlessly Crunk"
And they reminisced on the time they met the Obamas and everything was right in the world.
Listen here:
-
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
