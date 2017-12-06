BuzzFeed News

The Advice You Need To Get Through Awkward Family Holiday Convos

We got you.

By Agerenesh Ashagre and Another Round

Posted on December 6, 2017, at 4:43 p.m. ET

This week on the Another Round podcast, we bring you a very special holiday-themed encore episode!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia / Via gph.is

We took some calls from listeners who wanted help on how to handle awkward convos with family during this time of year.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC / Via gph.is

You know someone is going to throw you a question like, "So when are you giving me a grandbaby?"

Uhhhh... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal Pictures / Via gph.is

And there's always a problematic political comment to dodge.

We&#x27;ll do our best to help you navigate it. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBA / Via gph.is

We also chopped it up with friend of the show Gene Demby about white people who expect people of color to take on undue emotional labor.

Pssst...if you&#x27;re in the NYC area, Gene will be a guest at our Kwanzaa Spectacular on December 8th! Get tickets here. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via media.giphy.com

Listen Here:

Never miss an episode: Subscribe to BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotify.

