The Advice You Need To Get Through Awkward Family Holiday Convos
We got you.
This week on the Another Round podcast, we bring you a very special holiday-themed encore episode!
We took some calls from listeners who wanted help on how to handle awkward convos with family during this time of year.
You know someone is going to throw you a question like, "So when are you giving me a grandbaby?"
And there's always a problematic political comment to dodge.
We also chopped it up with friend of the show Gene Demby about white people who expect people of color to take on undue emotional labor.
Listen Here:
