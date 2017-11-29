BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Let Black Girls Be Funny

audio

Let Black Girls Be Funny

Not that we need your permission, anyway.

By Agerenesh Ashagre and Another Round

Headshot of Agerenesh Ashagre

Agerenesh Ashagre

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Another Round

Another Round

Show

Posted on November 29, 2017, at 5:56 p.m. ET

This week on the Another Round podcast, we bring you our interview with comedian Janelle James!

My first comedy album, Black and Mild is available for PRE-ORDER today on ITUNES! Officially drops on Sept. 29th… https://t.co/w7FQwT56h3
Janelle James @janellejcomic

My first comedy album, Black and Mild is available for PRE-ORDER today on ITUNES! Officially drops on Sept. 29th… https://t.co/w7FQwT56h3

Reply Retweet Favorite

Janelle talked to us about how her comedy has evolved in these crazy times, how she does her hair when she goes on tour, and more!

&quot;I&#x27;ve been in a braid phase for a minute...As black women get more and more famous, the straighter their hair gets...So, I&#x27;m like, I&#x27;m going the opposite direction...&quot; — Janelle James Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Parkwood Entertainment / Via giphy.com

"I've been in a braid phase for a minute...As black women get more and more famous, the straighter their hair gets...So, I'm like, I'm going the opposite direction..." — Janelle James

She also reflected on her time as a dominatrix.

Her dom name was &quot;Sasha.&quot; We had SO many questions. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS Television Studios / Via giphy.com

Her dom name was "Sasha." We had SO many questions.

Listen Here:

Never miss an episode: Subscribe to BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotifyiHeartRadio, or wherever you find your podcasts.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT