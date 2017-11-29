Let Black Girls Be Funny
Not that we need your permission, anyway.
This week on the Another Round podcast, we bring you our interview with comedian Janelle James!
Janelle talked to us about how her comedy has evolved in these crazy times, how she does her hair when she goes on tour, and more!
She also reflected on her time as a dominatrix.
Listen Here:
