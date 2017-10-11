Join Us For The First Annual Sauce Awards

BuzzFeed News

We went to Los Angeles and created our own awards show.

By Agerenesh Ashagre and Another Round

Posted on October 11, 2017, at 12:25 p.m. ET

In this week's episode of the Another Round podcast, we bring you our live show from Los Angeles!

Mindy Tucker

We couldn't go to Los Angeles without taking part in an awards show, so we decided to create our own.

Sometimes you have to roll out your own red carpet.

So, join us in celebrating the first annual Sauce Awards!

In case you aren't familiar, having the sauce is one of the greatest honors you can receive.

HUGE shoutout to Gino Russ a.k.a. "The Sauce Guy" for blessing us with this wise breakdown.

Our honorees included Amber Rose, Quinta Brunson, and Victor Pope Jr.

Quinta received the She Got Moneeeeeyyyyy Achievement Award for her contributions to the culture.

Victor took home the LifeVine Achievement Award for all of his iconic Vines.

RIP Vine, forever in our hearts.

And last, but definitely not least, Amber Rose took home the Muva of All Awards for always being outspoken, unapologetic, and unafraid.

We salute you, Amber.

Listen to the episode here:

embed.spotify.com

Never miss an episode: Subscribe to BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotifyiHeartRadio, or wherever you find your podcasts.

