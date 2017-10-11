Join Us For The First Annual Sauce Awards
We went to Los Angeles and created our own awards show.
In this week's episode of the Another Round podcast, we bring you our live show from Los Angeles!
We couldn't go to Los Angeles without taking part in an awards show, so we decided to create our own.
So, join us in celebrating the first annual Sauce Awards!
In case you aren't familiar, having the sauce is one of the greatest honors you can receive.
Our honorees included Amber Rose, Quinta Brunson, and Victor Pope Jr.
Quinta received the She Got Moneeeeeyyyyy Achievement Award for her contributions to the culture.
And last, but definitely not least, Amber Rose took home the Muva of All Awards for always being outspoken, unapologetic, and unafraid.
Listen to the episode here:
