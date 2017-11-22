BuzzFeed News

Jenifer Lewis Is The Mother Of Black Hollywood

Jenifer Lewis Is The Mother Of Black Hollywood

And she's Honorary Auntie to us all.

By Agerenesh Ashagre and Another Round

Posted on November 22, 2017, at 10:55 a.m. ET

This week on the Another Round podcast, we're graced with the presence of living legend, Jenifer Lewis.

She needs no introduction because you already know her from What's Love Got To Do With It...

Or maybe you remember her role on A Different World.

And more recently, she's playing our favorite grandma on television in Black-ish.

She's also had roles in blassics like The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Girlfriends, Poetic Justice...the list truly goes on.

In addition to her acting (and singing!), Jenifer Lewis is now an author. She joined us to discuss her new book The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir.

She also talked about how bipolar disorder has taken her from her highest highs to her lowest lows.

But she always overcomes! And she breaks out into song pretty often to celebrate.

Now @brokeymcpoverty can finally die happy🤣🙏🏿🎶 Hear our whole conversation with @JeniferLewis on tomorrow's episode!
Now @brokeymcpoverty can finally die happy🤣🙏🏿🎶 Hear our whole conversation with @JeniferLewis on tomorrow's episode!

Yes, she even sang a few times in this episode!

Listen here:

Never miss an episode: Subscribe to BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotifyiHeartRadio, or wherever you find your podcasts.

