Don't Forget To Treat Yourself

Don't Forget To Treat Yourself

The world is crazy, but here are some things that'll bring you joy.

By Agerenesh Ashagre and Another Round

Posted on December 14, 2017, at 11:35 a.m. ET

This week on the Another Round podcast, we bring you an interview with writer, editor, and fashion icon Dodai Stewart!

💥dodai™️ @dodaistewart

One of the things she's obsessed with: Korean soap operas.

Giphy / Via gph.is
Giphy / Via gph.is

Dodai gave us helpful vacation destination recs that we will absolutely be taking with us into 2018.

Breezy Caribbean boat tours! Trips to Seoul! Tokyo!

Breezy Caribbean boat tours! Trips to Seoul! Tokyo!

She put us on to her favorite new phone games.

TV Land / Via gph.is
TV Land / Via gph.is

We also discussed how women in media are supporting each other behind the scenes as the world burns.

Countless off-the-record drink sessions, believe me.
Giphy / Via media.giphy.com

Countless off-the-record drink sessions, believe me.

Listen here:

Never miss an episode: Subscribe to BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotifyiHeartRadio, or wherever you find your podcasts.

