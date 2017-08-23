Reading Rainbow's LeVar Burton Used To Ask To Be Called "Bob"

"When I was in the first grade at Holy Angels Elementary School in Sacramento, CA, I went in as Levardis. It was difficult to pronounce. The nuns were not feeling it. The nuns doted on this blonde-haired blue-eyed white kid named Bob Bankey. My middle name was Robert, so I decided in that moment that I was going to go by my middle name. I got home from my first day of first grade and announced to my family that I was to be ‘Bob.’ I was Bob for the first 16 years of my life. Bob Burton.”