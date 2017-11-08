BuzzFeed News

Another Round, Live In Toronto, Eh!

Another Round, Live In Toronto, Eh!

We missed you, Drake!

By Agerenesh Ashagre and Another Round

Posted on November 8, 2017, at 4:19 p.m. ET

This week on the Another Round podcast, we bring you our first ever live show in Toronto!

John Barduhn

We were first joined by pop artist Maria Qamar (a.k.a. HateCopy)! She talked about her art, her book Trust No Aunty, and why she's so obsessed with aunties.

John Barduhn

Maria also discussed how her work has changed under President Trump and the time she was recently detained while attempting to enter the U.S.

At @anotherround live show @Hatecopy talks about her experience being detained &amp; interrogated by US customs office… https://t.co/5yuybKhLN6
Tenzin @tenzinster

At @anotherround live show @Hatecopy talks about her experience being detained &amp; interrogated by US customs office… https://t.co/5yuybKhLN6

We were then joined by writer Scaachi Koul who broke down why Canada isn't a racism-free utopia.

John Barduhn
She also talked about her collection of essays One Day We'll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter and when she learned to stop pushing against her own brownness.

"Racism doesn't have to be accurate, it just has to be acute." @Scaachi reads from her book at #HotDocsPodFest… https://t.co/IH7aMvxDfU
Hot Docs Cinema @HotDocsCinema

"Racism doesn't have to be accurate, it just has to be acute." @Scaachi reads from her book at #HotDocsPodFest… https://t.co/IH7aMvxDfU

You'll also get Tracy's Joke Time and a little trolling.

I ❤ these women with all of my heart. Thank you for having me as a part of your night @anotherround… https://t.co/iosMe2C6d7
Aunty Warhol @Hatecopy

I ❤ these women with all of my heart. Thank you for having me as a part of your night @anotherround… https://t.co/iosMe2C6d7

Listen here:

Never miss an episode: Subscribe to BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotifyiHeartRadio, or wherever you find your podcasts.

