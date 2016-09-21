BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Vicente Fernandez Came Out Of Retirement To Drop A Corrido For Clinton

politics

Vicente Fernandez Came Out Of Retirement To Drop A Corrido For Clinton

El Corrido de Hillary Clinton is here and it's an endorsement.

By Adrian Carrasquillo

Headshot of Adrian Carrasquillo

Adrian Carrasquillo

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 21, 2016, at 12:27 a.m. ET

I'll get right to it. Vicente Fernandez, the legendary Mexican ranchera singer, just dropped a corrido for Hillary Clinton.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Fernandez, known to many as Chente, begins the video telling Latino voters "your voice is your vote," adding "juntos se puede," or together we can.

Hector Guerrero / AFP / Getty Images

The musical endorsement is a project of Latino Victory and came together because Fernandez contacted friends of his in San Antonio who are mutual friends of DNC finance chair Henry Muñoz.

Rick Kern / Getty Images

Fernandez takes a veiled shot at Trump saying that with Clinton as president the community will always "have a bridge." Satisfied with his turn of phrase, he smiles wide and holds the line for effect.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

"It hurt my country that someone insulted us," he says driving the point home. "Hillary we're with you."

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images

It's actually no surprise Fernandez came out to support Clinton. At his retirement concert earlier this year he took on Trump and said he would spit in his face if he saw him. So there's that!

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

And Fernandez, like George H. W. Bush, will go from being a fan of George W. Bush in 2000, when he performed at the Republican convention, to supporting Clinton now.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Amazingly, this isn't the first Latino anthem of the 2016 election. It isn't even the first corrido! Who can forget such hits as The Latino Trump Anthem and El Quemazon — The Bern — in honor of Bernie Sanders.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Fernandez closes out the video saying "Mrs. Clinton, I'm here to ask you that when you win the presidency, don't forget about all of my Mexican and Latin-American brothers. A hug, and I'll go visit you when you're president."

Hector Guerrero / AFP / Getty Images


These Mexican-American Dudes Made A Corrido For Bernie Sanders

This Puerto Rican Dude Created A Donald Trump Salsa Anthem To Show Not All Latinos Hate Him

When George W. Bush’s 2000 Convention Featured A Latino Theme And Vicente Fernandez


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT