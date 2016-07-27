The Democrats Will Showcase Many, Many Latinos On Wednesday Night

DNC finance chair Henry Muñoz spearheaded an hour-long program that will showcase Hispanic leaders and was joined by the filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and music producer Emilio Estefan, who created a film that will air at the convention Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA — The Democratic National Convention, like the Republican one before it, has themes each day that the speakers touch on throughout.



In addition to a heavy national security theme on Wednesday night, the DNC will be centered on an "Our America" theme that seeks to contrast Clinton and Donald Trump's visions when it comes to inclusion.



The Latino-fueled evening program will be an hour-long, beginning at 6 p.m. featuring a song written by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and acts like La India and Raul Esparza. Javier Palomarez, the president of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Melissa Mark-Viverito the New York City Council speaker, and Brent Wilkes of LULAC will also appear.

DNC finance chair Henry Muñoz said the idea for the programming, which will air ahead of major speakers Wednesday, came to him and Emilio Estefan during the White House Cinco De Mayo event as a way of blending cultures beyond Hispanics in the United States.

"We talked about how important it would be to do a segment about cultural identity of the Latino community and the impact it has on the nation," he said.



The focus on Hispanics will follow ab immigration theme on Monday that featured a DREAMer activist Astrid Silva, as well as a U.S. citizen girl and her undocumented mother.

Rodriguez will speak tonight along with Dulce Candy, a beauty blogger with millions of followers across YouTube and social media, and who asked a question at a Republican debate during the primary.

“There are many immigrants who contribute positively to the American economy, but some of the comments in the campaign make us question our place in this country," she said. "If America does not seem like a welcoming place for immigrant entrepreneurs, will the American economy suffer?”



Jeb Bush came to her defense at the time, but the program Wednesday aims to do what Democrats have been trying to do during their whole convention: present speakers and content arguing that they are the multicultural party of inclusion and Donald Trump is the polar opposite.

"This positive, inclusive vision is a strong departure from Donald Trump, whose anti-immigrant, anti-diversity campaign is based on fear and exclusion," Muñoz said. "That's not how to appeal to the real America and that's not how to win elections."

