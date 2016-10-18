Telemundo Looks To Drive Latino Turnout After Registrations

Telemundo will use network resources and talent, digital efforts, and community events as it switches from voter registration to get out the vote efforts.

LAS VEGAS — Telemundo, the Spanish-language giant with rising ratings, is transitioning its #YoDecido (I Decide) voter registration campaign to mobilize Latino voters with the election just weeks away.

Telemundo told BuzzFeed News they directly registered over 12,300 voters through 54 registration drives and its online voter registration tool. As part of Hispanic Heritage Month partnerships with Voto Latino and Mi Familia Vota, the network said it helped both organizations register 100,000 and 71,204 voters, respectively.

The registration effort was one of several undertaken by major Latino groups or networks — something overwhelmingly likely to benefit Democrats, as Donald Trump continues to alienate Hispanic voters.

The network now moves to the next stage — PSAs on Telemundo national network and across affiliate stations featuring talent like María Celeste Arrarás and José Díaz-Balart, digital efforts with Carlos Ponce and Yarel Ramos, as well as reggaeton stars Gente de Zona and Grammy-winning La Santa Cecilia.

With Latino youth comprising 44% of eligible Hispanic voters, the network also held a "Millennial Vote Challenge" in partnership with Miami Dade College for the Millennial Innovation M conference in September to challenge young people to reinvent youth outreach and incorporate new approaches in the final weeks of the campaign.

On election day the network will also follow telenovela star Ximena Duque, chronicling her first time voting and she will be a guest host on Telemundo shows Un Nuevo Dia and featured in segments on Al Rojo Vivo and Noticiero Telemundo.