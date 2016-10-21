Salma Hayek: I Denied Trump A Date, So He Planted A National Enquirer Story About My Height

On a Spanish-language radio show, the Clinton-supporting actor said Trump befriended her boyfriend to get her number, but when she denied his offer to go on a date, he had a story planted in the National Enquirer that he wouldn't date her because she's too short.

Salma Hayek claimed that Donald Trump pursued her while she had a boyfriend, asked her on a date, and then — angry at being rejected — planted a National Enquirer story about her being too short for him, in an interview on a nationally syndicated Spanish-language radio show that aired Friday.

Hayek, a Hillary Clinton surrogate, began by arguing that Trump was bad for the Latino community and extolled Clinton's virtues, before the host of El Show del Mandril on Radio Centro 93.9 in Los Angeles asked her opinion on the number of women who have come forward alleging that Trump sexually assaulted them.

She said she believed the allegations.

"When I met that man, I had a boyfriend, and he tried to become his friend to get my home telephone number," she said, describing meeting Trump early in her career before she was well-known. "He got my number and he would call me to invite me out."



"When I told him I wouldn’t go out with him even if I didn’t have a boyfriend, [which he took as disrespectful], he called — well, he wouldn't say he called, but someone told the National Enquirer," Hayek continued, adding that she never went out with him.

"Someone told the National Enquirer — I'm not going to say who, because you know that whatever he wants to come out comes out in the National Enquirer. It said that he wouldn’t go out with me because I was too short," she said.



"Later, he called and left me a message. 'Can you believe this? Who would say this? I don't want people to think this about you,'" she said. "He thought that I would try to go out with him so people wouldn't think that's why he wouldn't go out with me."

In July, BuzzFeed News reported that Trump bought a $120,000 luxury trip with Trump Foundation money at a 2008 charity auction that included a dinner with Hayek, but never went on the trip, with tax records showing the donation was made by his foundation, not himself.

Earlier in the interview, she argued that the press hasn't focused enough on the fact that Trump said if Mexico won't pay for his border wall he will stop the flow of money from Mexican-Americans to their families in Mexico as punishment, money that Mexicans use to eat.

"That’s gravely serious," she said. "People don’t know about this. Even if you’re here legally, a US citizen, you wouldn’t be able to send money."

Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.

