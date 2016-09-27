New Clinton Spanish-Language Ad Highlights "First-Time" Voters Opposing Trump

A new Spanish-language ad highlights members of all three groups looking to take on Trump: New citizens, Republicans crossing over to vote Democrat, and first-time voters.

A concerted Spanish-language ad push from the Clinton campaign is underway, with two cuts of an ad highlighting first-time voters set to begin airing on television and digitally in all 50 states.



But the first-time voters the campaign is interested in highlighting aren't just young voters — though they are included, too — but new citizens and Republicans crossing over to vote for a Democrat for the first time because of the specter of Donald Trump.

Framed as the Latino community's response to Trump, the "Primera Vez" (First Time) ad begins with a woman saying she has been a legal resident for 15 years but took the step this year to become a naturalized citizen to vote against Trump.

Interspersed with Trump's own comments and young voters who say they are voting for the first time, the ad takes a distinctly Florida-focus, highlighting a Puerto Rican voter who arrived in the state from the island and a Cuban-American Republican crossing the aisle to support Clinton.

In fact, Anayarit Ortiz who says she arrived from Puerto Rico seeking new opportunities is called a "NEW FLORIDIAN" in big block text and Cindy Guerra is a former chair of the Broward Republican Executive Committee.

"I've always been Republican, but with Trump on the ballot, I can't. I'll vote Democrat for the first time," Guerra says.

The ad closes directing Hispanics to voyavotar2016.com (I will vote) and comes after recent concerns from Democrats and loyal Clinton supporters on a campaign call last week, that the Spanish-language ad operation and outreach to young Hispanics was not further along.

On the call, Clinton officials said they would have more to announce this week, and the new 30-second television and one-minute digital ad appears to be the beginning of that push.

While some Democrats have lamented that Clinton started late on Spanish-language efforts, many note that polls show Spanish-language voters bombarded by negative Trump news for 16 months, have highly unfavorable views of him.

Different versions of the ad will run in Nevada and Florida and the campaign said the ad, which will run in all 50 states, builds on bilingual advertising efforts to reach Latinos in English and Spanish. It also coincides with a homepage takeover of Univision.com by the campaign for National Voter Registration Day on Wednesday.