More People Searching For Alicia Machado On Google Than Kim Kardashian Since Debate

Interest in former Miss Universe Alicia Machado spiked 5,380% in the last week after Hillary Clinton name-checked her at the first presidential debate because Donald Trump called her "Miss Piggy" after weight gain and "Miss Housekeeping" because she was Latina.



The story was fanned the morning after the debate because Trump doubled down on his comments in an interview on Fox and Friends.

“She was the worst we ever had, the worst, she was impossible,” Trump said of the 1996 beauty queen. "She was the winner and you know, she gained a massive amount of weight and it was a real problem."

The Clinton campaign took advantage of interest in the Venezuelan Machado's story, releasing an ad in Spanish in which she tells her story of being afraid of Trump and humiliated by him when he invited reporters to come see her work out. Machado also took part in a Clinton campaign call with reporters the day after the debate.

“He always treated me like nothing, like trash, and now his face [during the debate] was like, ‘This trash is coming back,’” Machado said on the call.

The attention and Trump's response have given the story legs and Machado is even outpacing internet favorite Kim Kardashian, with more people searching for Machado than the reality TV star since the debate, according to Google.

