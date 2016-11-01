Democrats And Latino Leaders Expect — And Pray For — Record Hispanic Turnout

Everyone expects it to happen and the fear that it might not is almost too much to consider. "I can't even bear to think about it."

MIAMI — In true Miami fashion, the rains came quick and heavy — at least four times — as Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, and Gente de Zona performed at a get-out-the-early-vote concert for Hillary Clinton Saturday under the glass-rimmed hotels and residential towers of downtown Miami. The mostly Latino crowd of 7,500 people moved fast, not to leave, but to retrieve their umbrellas. They weren't going anywhere.

And by the time Lopez looked ready to wrap her set, Clinton came onstage. Her lines could have used some workshopping (after J.Lo's "Let's Get Loud" she said, "Well, I say, let’s get loud at the voting booth!") but no one left. They cheered for her, seemed genuinely excited to see her standing with the divorced Lopez and Anthony, and when she echoed Michelle Obama's now-famous line "When they go low..." the crowd thundered back in unison with Clinton, "we go high!"



This crowd was packed with young Cubans, Venezuelans, and Puerto Ricans — the Latino vote everyone talks about.

Ten days earlier, Clinton took the stage after her last debate in working-class and predominantly Mexican-American North Las Vegas, sharing a stage with Mexican music legends Vicente Fernandez and Los Tigres del Norte. The older debate-watch party crowd went wild as Bill Clinton embraced Fernandez, while she addressed the audience.

Hours earlier, when the sun was still out and Clinton appeared on the big screen, walking towards the debate site, the crowd gave its first big cheer of the night. Local Spanish-language radio DJs helped fuel turnout for the event with PSAs. Ultimately, the campaign's 2,700 RSVPs turned into 6,500 energized attendees.

This is the Latino vote, too.

These kinds of events, and the attentiveness of Clinton's campaign toward Latino voters, may be paying unexpected dividends. The campaign is encouraged by early voting in Clark County, which is 31% Hispanic and where 75% of Nevada residents live, as well as other states with large Latino populations, like Colorado and Arizona. While black turnout in the early voting states has been lower (and potentially troubling for Democrats) with Barack Obama no longer on the ballot, Latino and Asian voters are showing apparent strong enthusiasm for voting so far.

There is excitement from Democrats and Latino leaders, but privately also concern: What happens if Latinos don't turn out after historic attacks on Mexicans and immigrants and Trump on the ballot?

"Yes, I’m worried, I don’t want to say the worry is just for the Latino community, but for the country," said Mi Familia Vota executive director Ben Monterroso, whose group works on registering Hispanic voters and getting them out to vote in key swing states. "If we don’t turn out, what happened?"

While he expects a record number of Latinos to vote, he said, there will still be 10 million out of 27 million eligible Hispanics who didn't register to vote and 5–6 million people who were eligible but didn't become US citizens. "So we have a lot of work to do. I’m always afraid, as a good organizer, the campaign doesn’t end until the day after Election Day."

