Could Sheriff Joe Arpaio Actually Lose This Time?

Democrats and activists say the 84-year-old scandal plagued sheriff is more vulnerable than ever. But could Latino voters turning Arizona into a swing state help take down Trump and Arpaio, too?

PHOENIX — Before Donald Trump returned to the state for the fifth time, Latino groups here kept coming back to an old saying: "Dime con quién andas, y te diré quién eres” — tell me who you’re with, and I’ll tell you who you are.

In Arizona, the activists are quick to tell you, Donald Trump is with Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the infamous hard-line sheriff of Maricopa County.

Known for his raids in heavily-Latino neighborhoods, and media-seeking, brutal measures — requiring inmates to don pink underwear or making them sleep outside in his "Tent City" jail — the 84-year-old sheriff hasn’t moderated. He has, however, become a constant presence during the 2016 campaign, frequently appearing before Trump in Arizona.

And across the street from Trump’s recent rally last week, protesters blasted ranchera songs, and held signs bearing things like, “Arizona rejects your racism. Dump Trump. Dump Arpaio.” They didn’t go inside the rally, fearing violence, but they linked the two men outside. Some groups drop the distinction: "Trumpaio."

That idea — Trump and Arpaio as two-headed monster — is just the thing those activists hope could defeat Arpaio, deliver unprecedented Latino voting, and upend the landscape of Arizona politics. If 2016 has given new life to hardline immigration policies, activists think their community, who is also listening, can produce a sharp turn in the other direction.

New Hispanic voter registration and get out the vote efforts are underway — One Arizona, a coalition of more than a dozen groups funded by Four Freedoms Fund and created after the SB1070 immigration fight, recently launched an initiative to register 75,000 new Latino voters, but privately expects to get closer to 100,000. Canvassers in Phoenix, Pima County, and Tucson are out every day from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., targeting low-propensity voters.

Bazta Arpaio — a play on "stop Arpaio" in Spanish — is a political organization allowed to go after him, rather than just register voters. Taking the baton from groups like One Arizona, it is using its access to the NGP VAN voter data system, to target Latino voters that didn't vote in 2012 or those who turned 18 since the last election. The group currently has 20 staffers and is looking to add 100 canvassers for the painstaking door-to-door work.

"It's about ending Arpaio's reign and stopping Trump's rise," said Carlos Garcia, a well-respected activist in the community who works to stop deportations of parents and families. "Taking two people out with one vote."

Since becoming sheriff in 1993, Arpaio has been re-elected five times. But he did not become a national figure until immigration battles in Arizona went cross-country in the past decade. His national celebrity has coincided with a series of legal battles that have embroiled his office and damaged his reputation in Arizona, however, particularly since his last re-election.

In 2013, a federal district court ruled Arpaio had racially profiled Hispanic drivers. Two years later, Arpaio said under oath that he had hired a private investigator to investigate a judge’s wife. Three weeks ago, that same judge referred a ruling to the U.S. attorney's office to determine whether Arpaio should be held in criminal contempt of court for his repeated refusal to abide by orders to stop profiling.

Seizing on Arpaio's problems with the law, activists believe him to be more vulnerable than ever. Longtime Arizona activist Dulce Matuz, who was undocumented for 12 years, said she couldn't help thinking of Arpaio as she studied for her citizenship test and came upon a question about the "rule of law."

Arpaio, she said, has acted as if he’s “untouchable” and above the law. "He was investigating the judge's wife, who is he to do that to a federal judge?"

"He's weaker than ever and that's because of the community," Viridiana Hernandez of Bazta Arpaio said, adding that what is being exposed in court is what Latinos already knew Arpaio was doing. A common chant at protests has long been "Arrest Arpaio, not the people!"

"Community members are no longer afraid — the same community members that were targeted and separated, those are the same people organizing and hitting the streets," she said.

But despite the energy, much will depend on whether some Republican voters turn on Arpaio.

Seated under a white board that reads "Enjoy the ride" and "#ItsTime," Paul Penzone — the same man that Arpaio defeated four years ago by six points — looks the part of a detective from “Law & Order” and at 49-years-old is seen as a more seasoned challenger by Democrats. He was quick to say Republicans walk up to him to tell him they support him this time around.

"Well, why not last time?" he recalled saying to one.

"I'm tired of the sheriff, I'm tired of the nonsense," the voter responded.

But there are also those who write him off because of his party identification.

"I encounter that," Penzone acknowledged.

"But you have to simplify the message. If you or your family is in need of law enforcement to protect them, you don’t care who shows up at the door, whether there's a D or R next to their name, you care that they’re competent," he said. Talking about the Trump immigration speech hours later, Penzone joked he would give someone a "c-note" if they wore a Paul Penzone for Sheriff sign to the rally.

And while the rally was full of Arpaio fans, he garnered 60,000 less votes a day earlier in the Republican primary than he did in 2012, even though more people voted this time around.

Turning to the general election, polling has been scant. A Penzone commissioned poll showed him up by 4, while a Republican firm showed him up 45-42.