BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Artists Paint Over Famous Door In Puerto Rico Because Of Island's Financial Crisis

politics

Artists Paint Over Famous Door In Puerto Rico Because Of Island's Financial Crisis

"Puerto Rico is in mourning," said the owner of the property, explaining the artist's message.

By Adrian Carrasquillo

Headshot of Adrian Carrasquillo

Adrian Carrasquillo

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 6, 2016, at 7:04 p.m. ET

The student artists who painted a vibrant door over three years ago that became a tourist destination returned on July 4 to paint it black and white. The reason? Because of the financial crisis they feel the U.S. has ignored.

Despierta el sarcasmo el cambio a âLa Puerta de la Banderaâ: https://t.co/NyfGGL0WkL #PeroQueNoPintenLaPuerta
Indice @Indicepr

Despierta el sarcasmo el cambio a âLa Puerta de la Banderaâ: https://t.co/NyfGGL0WkL #PeroQueNoPintenLaPuerta

Reply Retweet Favorite

“Puerto Rico is in mourning," said the owner of the property describing the artist's message in El Nuevo Dia, adding that Puerto Ricans don't feel in control of their future as an American territory. "What I experienced this morning when I saw the flag is that Puerto Rico is powerless in its current situation."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @pde_paola

President Obama signed the PROMESA bill, which gives a federal control board oversight over Puerto Rico. The action has angered many Puerto Ricans who feel the island's status as a territory is clearer than ever.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

As anger over the painted flag on the door grew, a hashtag trended in Puerto Rico with users listing the island's ailments but adding sarcastically, "But don't paint the door."

Que sigan las injusticias,que siga la corrupciÃ³n en el pueblo y la gente no haga nada #PeroQueNoPintenLaPuerta
Vero @Veronic0044

Que sigan las injusticias,que siga la corrupciÃ³n en el pueblo y la gente no haga nada #PeroQueNoPintenLaPuerta

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Keep nailing us like a colony."

Que nos sigan clavando como colonia #PeroQueNoPintenLaPuerta
devilette @PaoIette

Que nos sigan clavando como colonia #PeroQueNoPintenLaPuerta

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Our electric bills are going to go up."

Nos van a subir la luz #PeroQueNoPintenLaPuerta
DJ [SERGIO] @djsergiopr

Nos van a subir la luz #PeroQueNoPintenLaPuerta

Reply Retweet Favorite
Que nos maltraten, censuren, y nos desprecien #PeroQueNoPintenLaPuerta La bandera ya no significa nada...
Kelly @Kellysdoodles

Que nos maltraten, censuren, y nos desprecien #PeroQueNoPintenLaPuerta La bandera ya no significa nada...

Reply Retweet Favorite

The sarcasm and gallows humor culminated Wednesday with a reggaeton song by Luis Emmanuel Pérez that had 23,000 views in four hours, where he lamented the lost selfies that won't be taken in front of the door.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT