After More Than Four Months Without A Press Conference, Trump Holds Off-The-Record Event With Reporters

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — President-elect Donald Trump stopped by an off-the-record gathering with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate for 30 minutes on Sunday night, along with Melania Trump, chief of staff Reince Priebus, and aides Kellyanne Conway, Stephen Miller, and Jason Miller.

BuzzFeed News, a member of the press pool covering Trump, agreed to the off-the-record conditions of the evening, which was slated to be with transition team aides. Reporters were not aware Trump would be coming to the event. The Trump transition team allowed photos to be taken, but reporters were not allowed to disclose what was discussed.

Trump was going to call it a night, but then decided he would go to dinner at his private club less than a mile away at Trump International golf course because everyone was dressed up. He went with Melania Trump, Reince Priebus, Kellyanne Conway, and Hope Hicks.

Trump has not held a press conference since July 27, though he has given some interviews — such as one with editors, reporters, and columnists at the New York Times — and met with media figures off the record. In particular, soon after the election, he held an off-the-record meeting with senior television executives.