Without Evidence, Trump Blames Chicago Violence On Undocumented Immigrants

“So much of the problems — you look at Chicago and you look at so many other places — so many of the problems are caused by gang members many of whom are not legally in our country," Trump said.



Trump made the assertion at a conference for the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association without offering any proof to back up his claim. A 2015 report from the American Immigration Council found that immigrants were less likely than native born people to commit crimes.

From 1990 to 2013, the number of undocumented immigrants in the US more than tripled from 3.5 million to 11.2 million, the report said. During that same period, FBI data found that the violent crime rate declined by 48%.

Charis Kubrin, a University of California, Irvine criminology professor who has extensively studied the correlation between immigrants and crime, said Trump’s statement was too broad and diminishes the complexity of Chicago’s crime issues.

“That just completely negates all of the other things going on in that city that contribute to gang problems, but on the other hand I don’t want to say gangs don’t matter,” told BuzzFeed News.

While information on a person’s legal status is not publicly available in FBI databases, Kubrin said researchers have found that immigrants as a whole do not increase crime rates.

“Immigration has no impact whatsoever on crime,” Kubrin told BuzzFeed News. “When there is an impact… It’s more likely to be negative, meaning more immigrants, less crime.”

Kubrin and a colleague recently examined 50 studies published between 1994 and 2014 on the immigration-crime relationship and found that while some studies showed a correlation between immigration and increased crime, there were two-and-a-half times as many findings that showed immigration led to a reduction in crime.

“We find no evidence to indicate that immigration leads to more crime and it may, in fact, suppress it,” Kubrin wrote in a piece for The Conversation.

An analysis of crime in the country’s 30 largest cities found that violent crime is projected to increase slightly by 3.3%, driven in part by a 17.7% increase in Chicago. Chicago is also expected to account for 43.7% of the total increase in murders.

