A West Virginia Republican Lawmaker Who Livestreamed Himself Storming The Capitol Has Resigned

Derrick Evans exiting the Sidney L. Christie US Courthouse and Federal Building after being arraigned on Friday.

A West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself storming the US Capitol resigned on Saturday after federal charges against him were announced.

In his one-sentence letter to the governor, Derrick Evans, who was recently elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates, said he resigned effective immediately.

In a statement about his resignation, Evans described the past few days as "a difficult time" for his family, colleagues, and himself.

"I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love," he said. "I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians."

His resignation came shortly after the Department of Justice announced that he is being charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Evans was taken into custody Friday, the department said.