Washington Officers Justified In Fatally Shooting Unarmed Latino Man, Jury Finds

The six-member jury found that the officers were justified in Antonio Zambrano-Montes last year in Pasco, Washington.

A jury in a coroner’s inquest into the fatal shooting of an unarmed Latino man in 2015 that sparked protests in Pasco, Washington, has found that three police officers were justified in the killing.

In addition to the six jurors on Wednesday clearing the officers in the Feb. 10, 2015, shooting of Antonio Zambrano-Montes, they also found that the 35-year-old farmworker was in the process of committing a felony and was a danger to police and bystanders.

“A lot of the community was saying that the investigation into his shooting was tainted,” Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel told BuzzFeed News. “It was important to me to show the public how the investigation was done and make it transparent.”

Before Blasdel launched the inquest, local, state, and federal prosecutors had declined to press charges against the officers.

The shooting, captured on video, sparked protests and led to discussions about the relationship between the Pasco Police Department and its Latino residents.