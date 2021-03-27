One Night At The Border Shows How Immigrants Are Hoping Biden Will Treat Them Differently: “We Have To Take That Risk”

Kevin, 28, an asylum-seeker from Honduras, carries his 4-year-old son as he tries to help his wife, who fell in the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, on March 25, 2021.

ROMA, Texas — Moments after hastily disembarking from an inflatable raft and touching US soil for the first time, four teenage girls who crossed the border without their parents, a man traveling with his nephew, and a small family all broke down in tears.

Their cries along the banks of the Rio Grande Thursday night were a mix of joy for having made it to the US, the painful memories of what they had endured to get there, and the fear of what lay ahead.

"People say, 'Don't come, it's too dangerous,' but there are no options for us back home," Kevin, a 28-year-old Honduran man who made the journey with his wife and son, told BuzzFeed News. "We have to take that risk."

Immigrants, especially an increasing number of children, are making a gamble that the confusing and disparate enforcement of border policies will mean they will be lucky enough to slip through and stay rather than be sent back to dangerous Mexican border cities, or separated from their loved ones. The higher number of immigrants being met by Border Patrol agents after crossing into the US have led to bipartisan calls for President Joe Biden to do more to dissuade them from making the journey in the first place.

But Kevin, who asked to only be identified by his first name, said he didn’t know what the political environment was in the US and maintained that he would’ve made the journey anyway. Holding his son in his arms, Kevin tried to calm his wife's nerves by reminding her to breathe. In a scramble to get out of the inflatable raft, she had fallen into the water.

Kevin was a barber in Honduras and made enough to support his family, but the coronavirus pandemic put him out of business. Then two hurricanes pummeled Central America, destroying their home. They tried rebuilding, but the double whammy of the pandemic and the hurricanes forced them to leave their home in January.

They slowly made their way north on their own because they couldn't afford the thousands of dollars it takes to hire a smuggler, instead taking dangerous routes as they attempted to evade Mexican authorities and criminals who prey on immigrants until reaching the US border.

They weren’t alone. The number of immigrants encountered along the US–Mexico border this year has been steadily increasing since the spring of 2020, but even more so this year. In February, US Customs and Border Protection agents encountered 100,441 immigrants along the border, an increase from 78,442 in January. A CBP official said that in March, border agents have encountered an average of about 5,000 immigrants a day, which would be a total of 155,000 for the month.

The Biden administration has kept a Trump-era pandemic policy of immediately sending asylum-seekers back to Mexico or their home countries without due process, otherwise known as expulsions. But since November, the US hasn't applied the policy, known as Title 42, to unaccompanied immigrant children since the Trump administration was stopped by a federal court. And while US officials have repeatedly warned that they will continue to turn all others back under Title 42, that hasn’t been the case as more immigrants cross the border, forcing authorities to release some of them into the US. About half of all immigrants are currently being expelled.