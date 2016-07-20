US Immigration Court Backlog Exceeds 500,000 Cases For First Time

Officials say the number of immigration court cases has reached an all-time high of 500,051, fueled by unaccompanied minors and families coming from Central America.

A man climbs over the international border into Nogales, Ariz., from Nogales, Mexico.

The backlog of immigration court cases has ballooned to an all-time high of more than 500,000, a number fueled by unaccompanied minors and families from Central America, officials said Wednesday.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) said there are 500,051 pending immigration cases in the U.S. system. To deal with the backlog, EOIR plans to boost the number of immigration judges from 277 to 399.

“This is our highest pending caseload,” Kathryn Mattingly, a spokeswoman for EOIR, told BuzzFeed News. “We currently have approximately 100 more immigration judges at various stages of the hiring process.”